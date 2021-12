In the summer months, as much as New Yorkers happily flee their 13.4-mile-long metropolis for the Hamptons and Parisians abandon the City of Lights in favor of the Côte d’Azur, there’s something about winter travel that seemingly every jet-setter adores. Whether it’s the escape from the sometimes punishing cold or the cheerful energy of the holidays (or perhaps both), we aren’t entirely sure, but one thing we do know is: No matter where you decide to go, you really can’t go wrong—especially because the holiday programming at so many of the world’s most design-centric spots is making up for a rather low 2020 season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO