Alabama football recruiting: Early signing day tracker
Nick Saban and Alabama continue to win championships on the field, but in order to compete, battles need to be won off the field and in the homes of recruits. Today is early National Signing day, which gives players a chance to sign their national letters of intent and join the program as soon as possible.
The 2022 recruiting class is filled with talent, and some of the top players are still not 100% on where they will play college football.
There should be a decent amount of excitement today, as there may be some big surprises in players flipping their commitments.
Stay up to date with Alabama’s 2022 signees with this live-tracker that will be updating with every commitment.
Stories
SIGNED: 4-Star CB Earl Little Jr.
