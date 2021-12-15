ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama football recruiting: Early signing day tracker

By AJ Spurr
 5 days ago
Nick Saban and Alabama continue to win championships on the field, but in order to compete, battles need to be won off the field and in the homes of recruits. Today is early National Signing day, which gives players a chance to sign their national letters of intent and join the program as soon as possible.

The 2022 recruiting class is filled with talent, and some of the top players are still not 100% on where they will play college football.

There should be a decent amount of excitement today, as there may be some big surprises in players flipping their commitments.

Stay up to date with Alabama’s 2022 signees with this live-tracker that will be updating with every commitment.

SIGNED: 4-Star CB Earl Little Jr.

Elijah Pritchett signs

Jake Pope signs

Isaiah Hastings signs

Shawn Murphy signs

Tyler Booker signs

Isaiah Bond signs

Emmanuel Henderson signs

Tre'Quon Fegans signs

Antonio Kite signs

Dayne Shor signs

Elijah Brown signs

Jamarion Miller signs

Amari Niblack signs

Jeremiah Alexander signs

Aaron Anderson signs

Khurtiss Perry signs

Ty Simpson signs

Shazz Preston signs

Jihaad Campbell signs

Kobe Prentice signs

Earl Little Jr. signs

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
AL.com

T.J. Finley weighs in on Bo Nix’s decision to transfer from Auburn

T.J. Finley was taken aback when Bo Nix announced last weekend his decision to transfer from Auburn. Finley has watched Nix up close since his arrival on the Plains this summer, and the two built a strong relationship during their time together in Auburn’s quarterbacks room. It’s why Finley was “kind of surprised” when Nix on Sunday declared his intent to transfer after three seasons as the Tigers’ starting quarterback and officially entered the portal Monday.
On3.com

WATCH: Alabama reveals jerseys for Cotton Bowl CFP semifinal

The Alabama Crimson Tide revealed the new jerseys they will be wearing in the Cotton Bowl as they play their College Football Playoff semifinal. Alabama will play Cincinnati on Dec. 31, with the winner earning a spot in the National Championship Game. Alabama’s Cotton Bowl jerseys. In a short...
FanSided

Joe Burrow lost the FBS single-season touchdown record after just 2 years

Joe Burrow’s 2019 season with LSU football was unprecedented but his FBS record for touchdowns in a season didn’t last very long. The offensive explosion in college football isn’t slowing down any time soon. So it may be time for CFB fans to accept that every time a new, ridiculous record is set, it’ll be broken in no time.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia-native Michigan defensive players share outlook for playoff matchup

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It seems no matter who you’re playing, there’s always going to be some internal reason why Michigan football holds some sort of grudge. Though we’re used to seeing it more with rivals Ohio State and Michigan State, the same can be said for Georgia, the Wolverines’ next opponent come Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff. And that’s because there’s a handful of players who grew up in the Peach State.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

