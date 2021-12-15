WATCH: Seth Meyers and Will Forte Get Intimate While Day Drinking

MacGruber, you need to get married, but all you have at your disposal is Jorma Taccone’s house, the people you’re filming with, and a baby. What are you gonna do! Will Forte told People magazine that he and fiancée Olivia Modling had a li’l secret wedding July 31, while filming the MacGruber series for Peacock. “We realized, ‘Oh, all the people that we would want to be here are going to be here,’” Forte told the mag. “Most of them, because a lot of my closest friends work on MacGruber with me. They were already in Albuquerque, so we just decided very last minute, ‘Let’s just have this wedding, surprise my parents.’”

