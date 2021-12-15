ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

WATCH: Seth Meyers and Will Forte Get Intimate While Day Drinking

Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seth Meyers couldn't have asked for a better drinking buddy for his final "Day Drinking" segment of 2021. Last night, the Late Night host recruited Will Forte for hours...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Watch Wet Leg Make A Truly Great US TV Debut, Playing “Chaise Longue” On Seth Meyers

Wet Leg, the indie rock duo from the Isle Of Wight, have only released four songs to date, but those four songs are sharp and funny and cool enough that Wet Leg have already generated a whole ton of excitement. Last week, Wet Leg became a Stereogum Band To Watch. And last night, they made their American TV debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers. A TV performance for a band this new is a rare thing, but Seth Meyers put the Hold Steady on his show at any given opportunity, so we already know that he’s into literary-icepick indie rock.
MUSIC
Revolver

See Turnstile Absolutely Rip Their TV Debut on 'Seth Meyers'

Turnstile are unstoppable. The Revolver cover stars put out 2021's best hardcore album, as well as the year's third best record overall. They played the most insane hardcore show since the pandemic. They made a goddamn short film. And now they've done what no hardcore band in recent memory has ever been able to do: play on prime-time television.
MUSIC
Vulture

Watch Seth Meyers Practice His Kendall Roy Impression on ‘A Closer Look’

Every day we learn more weird shit about the January 6 Capitol Riots. Today, it was revelations that many Fox News Hosts and Don Jr. were texting Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, with Don Jr. saying Trump needed to “condemn this shit ASAP.” On Wednesday night’s “A Closer Look,” Seth Meyers pointed out that even Kendall Roy gets more facetime with his papa than Don Jr. gets with Sr. He then launched into a passable Kendall impression. Apparently, Brian Cox himself could only compliment Meyers’ Kendall impression by saying it was “incredibly brief.” His Cousin Greg, on the other hand, is pretty good. No notes.
CELEBRITIES
Paste Magazine

Watch Turnstile Make Their Late-Night Debut on Seth Meyers

2021 is the year of Baltimore-based hardcore innovators Turnstile (just take a look at their spots on our Best Albums and EPs lists). Following the success of their latest release GLOW ON and a successful tour with Suicideboys, Turnstile finally made their late-night debut on Dec. 16, performing “MYSTERY” and “T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)” on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Will Forte
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Wet Leg perform Chaise Longue on Late Night With Seth Meyers

UK indie duo Wet Leg appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night to make their US TV debut, performing their breakthrough hit Chaise Longue. The viral hit – a joyfully insouciant blend of deadpan delivery over an infectious bed of guitar – helped the relatively new band shoot to recognition upon its release back in June.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Watch Wet Leg play “Chaise Longue” on Seth Meyers ++ Union Pool setlist/video

UK band Wet Leg are currently in NYC playing three small, sold-out club shows as part of a whirlwind stateside visit, and they stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday (12/8) to make their U.S. television debut and play their breakout hit, "Chaise Longue." Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers keep things coy and buttoned up until it's time for the guitars and then things burst open. It's a terrific, very charming performance and you can watch that below.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Kate McKinnon Hilariously Flashes Billie Eilish During Her 1st ‘SNL’ Episode Back — Watch

She’s back! After a hiatus to film the Peacock drama ‘Tiger King’, Kate McKinnon made her long awaited return to ‘SNL.’. Kate McKinnon has been missed on season 47 of Saturday Night Live! The 37-year-old comedian finally made her debut mid-way through, popping in on the Billie Eilish hosted episode which aired on Saturday, Dec. 11. The pair did several sketches together, including one where an elderly Kate, playing a neighbor to teenage Billie, flashed her through a window.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Kate McKinnon Returning to SNL This Weekend Following 7-Episode Hiatus

Kate McKinnon‘s Saturday Night Live hiatus comes to an end this weekend, when seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish serves as host and musical guest. Wenowdis thanks to a new promo released by NBC, which sees McKinnon prod Eilish about her upcoming 20th birthday and a mischievous Norwegian Christmas gnome that sneaks into her apartment late at night. (It’s a whole thing.) McKinnon last appeared on SNL during the Season 46 finale, when she and longtime castmates Cecily Strong and Pete Davidson first fueled speculation that they were moving on from the late-night sketch series. But over the summer, our sister site Variety...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Drinking#Nbc#Macgruber
The Guardian

Seth Meyers: Fox News hosts on 6 January ‘all knew how dangerous this situation was’

Seth Meyers tore into Fox News hosts on Wednesday evening for frantic text messages to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the 6 January attack on the Capitol. As revealed by the House select committee investigating the insurrection on Monday, hosts Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade, and Sean Hannity each pleaded with Meadows to get Donald Trump to stop the attack – concern at odds with their public support of the riot.
NFL
Vulture

Will Forte Secretly Got Married While Filming MacGruber

MacGruber, you need to get married, but all you have at your disposal is Jorma Taccone’s house, the people you’re filming with, and a baby. What are you gonna do! Will Forte told People magazine that he and fiancée Olivia Modling had a li’l secret wedding July 31, while filming the MacGruber series for Peacock. “We realized, ‘Oh, all the people that we would want to be here are going to be here,’” Forte told the mag. “Most of them, because a lot of my closest friends work on MacGruber with me. They were already in Albuquerque, so we just decided very last minute, ‘Let’s just have this wedding, surprise my parents.’”
RELATIONSHIPS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Won't Believe What Matt Lauer Is Saying About Chris Cuomo Right Now—Is He Kidding??

Chris Cuomo has a serious ally in Matt Lauer right now, as insiders are suggesting that the 63-year-old former Today Show host knows exactly what the 51-year-old former CNN reporter is currently going through, since he found himself embroiled in his own sexual misconduct scandal back in 2017. Cuomo was indefinitely suspended from CNN on Tuesday, November 30th (and officially fired on Saturday, December 4th!) after he was found to have helped his brother Andrew Cuomo, who served as the 56th governor of New York from 2011 to August 2021, cover up the sexual harassment allegations that were made against him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'SNL': Kenan Thompson Reportedly Earning Six-Figures for His New Creative Endeavor

Kenan Thompson's life story is reportedly worth a hefty penny. Page Six reports that the long-standing Saturday Night Live star has sold the rights to a comedy-filled memoir for a $1 million paycheck. Sources told the publication that the former Nickelodeon staple had two book concepts in the works. The humorous memoir option is what caught the publisher's attention for a seven-figure payday. A rep for SNL refused to comment on the reported deal.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Children Are So Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet Pics

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ children are all grown up. The A-list actor shared a rare picture of the couple’s three children -- Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and 9-year-old Livingston -- from their outing at the Sing 2 premiere. “Family affair at #Sing2 premiere,” the 52-year-old actor wrote. Alves, who married the star in 2012, took to her own Instagram to share two pictures from the evening and give her and McConaughey’s children a shout-out.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Pete Davidson Broke 'SNL' Rule By Dating Kim Kardashian: Comedian To Be Fired From Show?

Pete Davidson might be out of the "Saturday Night Live" soon after breaking the rule the show set for him. Throughout his stint as an "SNL" host, Davidson already hooked and broke with several guest stars that reportedly proved his unprofessional behavior. Now, National Enquirer claimed that the show already got fed off of his attitude after he began dating Kim Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy