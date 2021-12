Dividend-paying pharma stocks were a big hit with investors this week. Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Eli Lilly have been among the strongest performers in the space. Big-pharma stocks have generally had an outstanding week thus far. Through Thursday's closing bell, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) shares have tracked higher by a respectable 8.2%, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stock is up by an eye-popping 17.5%, and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has seen its equity rise by a healthy 14.6%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

