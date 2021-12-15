Austin startup FileCloud raises $30M

Putting utility lines safely underground will require hundreds or even thousands of miles of new tunnels, and a San Francisco-based startup has a new tool for the job. Petra says its semiautonomous drilling machine — which it calls Swifty — can cut through some of the hardest rocks on earth more quickly and cheaply than conventional boring machines. It launched out of stealth Thursday and announced a $30 million Series A that was led by DCVC, bringing its total funding to $33 million. Other investors include ACME Capital, Congruent Ventures, 8VC, Elementum Capital, Real Ventures, Tekfen Ventures and Lemnos.

