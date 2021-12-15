ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin startup FileCloud raises $30M

By Brent Wistrom
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Austin-based content collaboration software startup FileCloud announced Dec. 14 it has closed...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

German vertical farming startup Infarm raises $200 million

BERLIN (Reuters) - German vertical farming start-up Infarm said on Thursday it had raised $200 million from investors to help expand its presence and products, achieving a valuation of over $1 billion. The Berlin-based company, which currently focuses on indoor production of herbs and salad greens, uses cloud computing to...
AGRICULTURE
Axios

Drone defense startup Dedrone raises $30.5 million

Dedrone, an SF-based drone defense startup, raised $30.5 million in Series C funding led by public safety firm Axon, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Drone traffic is proliferating faster than is monitoring and mitigation technology. Dedrone's situational awareness software is designed to help safety authorities catch up before there is either intentional or unintentional harm.
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

API security startup Cequence raises $60M to expand product offerings

Application programming interface security startup Cequence Security Inc. announced today that it has raised $60 million in new funding to support enhancements to its solutions expand its product offerings. Menlo Ventures led the Series C round. Also participating in the round were ICON Ventures, Telstra Ventures, HarbourVest Partners, Shasta Ventures,...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Austin, TX
City
London, TX
Austin, TX
Business
bizjournals

Acquisitive startup, with tech to boost ad performance, raises millions more

St. Louis advertising technology startup Advocado said Wednesday it plans to target growth after raising $10 million from investors. San Francisco-based investment firm Crescent Core Advisors led the financing, providing $7.5 million in funding for Advocado. The funding brings Advocado total capital raised since its launch to about $15 million.
MARKETS
pymnts

Corporate Spend Management Startup Mesh Raises $50M in Series B

Corporate payment and spend management platform Mesh raised $50 million in a Series B funding round led by Tiger Global, according to a press release on Tuesday (Dec. 14). The round also saw participation from new investors Entrée Capital and Falcon Edge Capital and existing backers TLV Partners and Meron Capital.
MARKETS
siliconangle.com

Browser cybersecurity startup Guardio raises $47M

Browser cybersecurity startup Guardio Ltd. has raised $47 million in new funding to accelerate the company’s vision of creating a secure digital world. Tiger Global led the round, announced today, with Vintage, Cerca Partners, Union and Samsung Next also participating. Founded in 2018 by Israeli cybersecurity industry veterans Amos...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Ex-Snap employees raise $4.3M for conversational commerce startup Whym

The round was led by Deciens Capital and included participation from DNX Ventures, Reciprocal Ventures, Unusual Ventures, Chaos Ventures and Magic Fund, as well as small investments from Sequoia, Lightspeed and Canaan Partners. Whym also has angel investments from founders and other executives from Stripe, PayPal, Venmo, Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, Uber, Airbnb, Red Bull and Spotify.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Growth Capital#Silicon Valley#Collaboration Software#Series A Round#Filecloud#Kennet Partners#Avidbank
siliconangle.com

Spatial analytics startup Carto raises $61M in funding

Spatial analytics startup Carto today announced that it has closed a $61 million funding round led by prominent technology investment firm Insight Partners. The round also included the participation of a half-dozen other backers, including the venture capital arm of Salesforce.com Inc. and Accel. Carto has raised more than $90 million in funding to date.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Tye Sheridan’s Startup Wonder Dynamics Raises $9M Series A Round

Wonder Dynamics, a startup developing AI powered production tools, announced today it has raised $9 million in what it called a “highly strategic” Series A round. The funding was led by Horizons Ventures with participation from Epic Games and Samsung Next. Existing backers Founders Fund and MaC Venture...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Axios

User data startup co-founded by Tim Berners-Lee raises $30M

Inrupt, a Boston-based Internet user data control platform, raised $30 million in Series A funding led by Forte Ventures, per TechCrunch. Why it matters: Inrupt was co-founded by Tim Berners-Lee, who's known as the father of the World Wide Web. Other investors include Allstate, Minderoo Foundation and insiders Akamai and...
ECONOMY
Boston Globe

Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee raises $30 million for privacy startup

Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee’s latest startup, Inrupt, has raised $30 million to further develop its data privacy technology, according to data from PitchBook. Venture capital firm Forte Ventures led the deal, which also included Akamai, Allstate, Glasswing Ventures, and the Minderoo Foundation’s Frontier Technology Initiative. The Boston startup had previously raised more than $10 million of seed funding.
BOSTON, MA
wraltechwire.com

Winston-Salem startup Live Furnish raises $6M in funding

WINSTON-SALEM – Live Furnish, Inc., a Winston-Salem-based company, has raised more than $6 million in funding from three investors, according to an SEC filing. The company provides what it calls on its website a “fully integrated image production platform” and charges a flat rate of $50 per image to produce images for the textile, home furnishings, and accessories industries.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
MedCity News

Voice assistant startup Suki raises $55M

Dozens of startups are looking for ways to lighten physicians’ documentation workload, either by making health record systems more user-friendly, or by automating portions of the process. One company, Redwood City-based Suki, is taking the approach of building a voice assistant for physicians. The startup recently closed a $55...
TECHNOLOGY
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Early Money: A startup that's developed a robot that bores tunnels with heat raised a $30M Series A

The unsightly and potentially hazardous utility lines that crisscross cities and run for miles and miles in rural regions could all go underground, if the people behind a new startup have their way. Petra has developed a semi-autonomous robot that's designed to tunnel through bedrock, the startup announced Thursday. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
siliconangle.com

Startup Software raises $15M to grow its DevOps metrics platform

DevOps metrics startup Software.co Technologies Inc. announced today it has raised $15 million in new funding to grow its platform and provide essential insights to engineering teams to enable faster and more efficient software development. Next47 and 8VC led the Series A round. Including the funding, Software has raised $22...
TECHNOLOGY
bizjournals

Tesla co-founder launches rock boring startup Petra out of stealth, raises $30M Series A

Putting utility lines safely underground will require hundreds or even thousands of miles of new tunnels, and a San Francisco-based startup has a new tool for the job. Petra says its semiautonomous drilling machine — which it calls Swifty — can cut through some of the hardest rocks on earth more quickly and cheaply than conventional boring machines. It launched out of stealth Thursday and announced a $30 million Series A that was led by DCVC, bringing its total funding to $33 million. Other investors include ACME Capital, Congruent Ventures, 8VC, Elementum Capital, Real Ventures, Tekfen Ventures and Lemnos.
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Cloud tax practice management startup Canopy raises $35M

Cloud tax practice management platform startup Canopy Tax Inc. today announced it has raised $35 million in new funding to accelerate its mission to become the default operating system for accounting firms. Ten Coves Capital led the Series BB round. Also participating in the round were NewView Capital, Pelion Partners,...
SOFTWARE
Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
706
Followers
2K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin

Comments / 0

Community Policy