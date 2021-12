When I was young, Christmases were a long time in coming ‘round, but we knew exactly what to expect at the end of the long wait. Presents under the tree were not the “big thing.” It was the two weeks of special treats that came ahead of “Santa” and lingered for the few days following his brief visit. As predictable as the sunrise, about mid-December, Daddy would come in from town with the car loaded with a variety of treats that we never saw at other times of the year.

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO