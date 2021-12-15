ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla told France no sign of technical fault in Paris crash, govt says

By Mathieu Rosemain, Elizabeth Pineau
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) -Tesla has told the French government there is no indication that a fatal accident in Paris involving a Tesla Model 3 taxi was caused by a technical fault, a government spokesman said on Wednesday. Paris taxi company G7 has suspended the use of the 37 Model 3...

Elon Musk scares Mercedes-Benz and BMW: former GM and Ford exec Bob Lutz

Veteran automotive executive Bob Lutz recently revealed in a statement to the Financial Times that German luxury automakers Mercedes-Benz and BMW are afraid of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Lutz’s statements were included in an article awarding Elon Musk with the Financial Times‘ Person of the Year Award. Elon...
Paris taxi firm suspends Tesla fleet after fatal accident

Paris — France's transport minister said on Wednesday there was no suggestion at this stage that a fatal accident in Paris involving a Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 taxi was caused by a technical fault. Leading Paris taxi company G7 has suspended the use of the 37 Model 3 cars...
teslarati.com

Tesla taxi driver in Paris investigated for ‘suspected manslaughter’ following crash

A taxi driver who was operating a Tesla Model 3 in Paris last Saturday is now under a “formal investigation for suspected manslaughter” following the accident. Over the weekend, a French taxi driver employed by Parisian taxi company G7 crashed a Tesla Model 3, resulting in the death of one and twenty injured pedestrians, three of which are in critical condition. The driver told French authorities and his lawyer that the Model 3 accelerated on its own. However, a statement from Tesla executives in Europe, who spoke to France’s Transport Minister, stated that there was no indication of a technical fault, meaning the accident would have been caused by driver error. The driver, who is now in custody with French police for “suspected manslaughter,” said his foot was applied on the brake pedal when the vehicle accelerated on its own. The driver said he attempted to slow the vehicle down by hitting obstacles with the car, including trash bins.
Tesla Model 3 taxi fleet in Paris dispelled following crash despite ‘no technical problems’

A fleet of 37 Tesla Model 3 all-electric sedans has been dispelled from French taxi company G7’s operational vehicles. G7, a Paris-based taxi servicer, has stated that it has removed each of its Model 3 units from its operational taxi fleet, despite there being any evidence of technical problems in the vehicle, nor have any conclusions been reached regarding the possible use of Tesla’s Autopilot functionality.
G7 Paris stops the Tesla Model 3 after a serious accident

G7, the Parisian taxi company, has suspended the Tesla Model 3s in its fleet from service after the fatal accident that occurred last week. The accident was particularly serious. One of the G7 drivers, currently off duty, was driving a Model 3 taxi in Paris when he lost control of the car. Has hit a cyclist and several pedestrians before crashing into a van. The budget is one dead and 20 wounded, including three in critical condition. The driver, practically unharmed, justified himself by saying that a “technical problemor ”caused the car to accelerate by itself. Reopening the controversy on “unintended accelerations ”, the unwanted accelerations, which has already led to a recall imposed by the authorities in China. And also to an investigation opened by the body that supervises road safety in the USA, l‘NHTSA. However, the investigation has ended with an archiving, attributing to “human error”The cause of the accidents. At this point, the investigation opened by the French prosecutor becomes crucial, also given the gravity of the accident.
Tesla Crashes into Back of Bus in California

A Tesla Model S crashed into back of city bus in Newport Beach, California, on the morning of December 11, causing multiple injuries. Authorities have not indicated the cause of the crash, or whether Tesla's Autopilot advanced driver-assist system is suspected or confirmed to have been in use at the time.
Air France Starts Paris - Lapland Rovaniemi Flights

Air France launched its winter season flights from Paris to the heart of Lapland Rovaniemi, as the Christmas fairytale started. French travelers in Rovaniemi are possible to meet Santa Claus every day of the year, cuddle the huskies and reindeer. They can share their magical experience and send postcards from Santa Claus’ Main Post Office in Santa Claus’ Village, Rovaniemi, at the Arctic Circle.
“Web 2.0” by Ludo in Paris, France

Street artist Ludo is back with a new mural in the streets of Paris, France. The mural entitled “Web 2.0” features a variation of his famous BTC Flower but instead of the bitcoin symbol, it displays an infinity sign with a tombstone below in which the words “R.I.P. Web 2.0” is written.
A One Day Trip to Paris, France

In the pre-pandemic days, my husband and I used to fly to European cities for one day and one night. We decided to take a trip to Paris, France as we have done many times in the past. This decision was based on the covid testing requirements to return to the United States. We were able to be tested at Terminal 5 at JFK airport where we have been tested many times in the past year. The test is good for 72 hours. Therefore, we did not have to find a testing site, pay for the test, or worry about the results.
