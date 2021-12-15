ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Intel Extreme Tuning Utility 7.6.0.37

softpedia.com
 4 days ago

Intel XTU is a Windows-based performance-tuning software that enables novice and experienced enthusiasts to overclock, monitor, and stress a system. The software interface exposes a set of robust capabilities common in most enthusiast platforms along with new features available on new Intel application processors and Intel motherboards. Future Platform...

drivers.softpedia.com

laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 is only $79 in all time low Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday deals are bashing me over the head with laptops in a pillow case and the only way to save me is to check out this epic Samsung Chromebook 4 for just under $100. Right now, you can gobble up the Samsung Chromebook 4 (refurbished) for just $79 at Walmart, which is the cheapest laptop deal we've seen all year.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
softpedia.com

NVIDIA STUDIO Notebook Graphics Driver 472.84 for Windows 10 64-bit

NVIDIA Studio Drivers provide artists, creators, and 3D developers the best performance and reliability when working with creative applications. To achieve the highest level of reliability, Studio Drivers undergo extensive testing against multi-app creator workflows and multiple revisions of the top creative applications from Adobe to Autodesk and beyond. Applications.
COMPUTERS
softpedia.com

NVIDIA RTX/Quadro Graphics Driver 472.84 for Server 2016

- Release 470 is the latest Production Branch release of the NVIDIA RTX Enterprise Driver. This new driver provides improvements over the previous branch in the areas of application performance, API interoperability (e.g., OpenCL/Vulkan), and application power management. - Production Branch drivers are designed and tested to provide long-term stability...
COMPUTERS
softpedia.com

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Tablet Firmware/Driver December 2021 for Windows 11

- Improves system Camera performance and stability and resolves system bugcheck. - Improves graphics stability and helps resolve graphics display issues. - Enables feature support for new Surface Pen. - Improves system stability and performance. Windows Update History:. - Intel Corporation – Display - 27.20.100.9621: Intel Iris Xe Graphics.
COMPUTERS
softpedia.com

Intel Graphics Driver 30.0.101.1191 for Windows 11 DCH 64-bit

- Playability improvements for Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary in classic graphics mode on 11th Generation Intel Core Processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics. - Crash or hang seen in Battlefield 2042 (DX12), FIFA 21 (DX12) on 11th Generation Intel Core Processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics. - Minor graphic anomalies...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Price Drop: Apple iMac Computers Are $300 Off Today Only

Amazon is always dropping major deals on everything from home goods to tech gadgets, fitness equipment and kitchen appliances. As deal experts, we’re constantly scouring the web for the best discounts and passing the savings onto you, the reader. That’s why, when we came across a 2020 Apple iMac desktop computer for $300 off its original price, we jumped on it. 2020 Apple iMac $1099.00 $799.00 Buy: 2020 Apple iMac Desktop Computer $1,049.99    Right now you can save nearly 30% on Apple’s 21.5-inch desktop monitor complete with a 1920×1080 resolution display and a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor. It’s built super slim, with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of SSD storage as well. It’s a great computer for working from home, sharing amongst the whole family or gifting to your dad who loves nothing more than money saved. Plus, it arrives before Christmas. Don’t miss out — order now! Buy: 2020 Apple iMac Desktop Computer $1,049.99   
COMPUTERS
softpedia.com

Intel RealSense F200 Depth Camera Manager 20211210 for Windows 10 64-bit

Intel RealSense F200 Depth Camera Manager 20211210 for Windows 10 64-bit The Intel RealSense Depth Camera Manager for short-range and long-range cameras is intended to expose interfaces to streaming video from the Intel RealSense Camera for both color and depth. If it has been installed, updating (overwrite-installing) may fix problems,...
COMPUTERS
softpedia.com

ASUS RT-AX88U AsusWrt-Merlin Firmware 386.4 Beta 1

The AsusWrt-Merlin firmware was developed with the primary goal of boosting the original ASUS firmware, fix bugs and also add new improvements. This package includes a customized firmware targeted at ASUS routers that brings various changes without modifying the interface of the original firmware. System:. - NEW: Added support for...
COMPUTERS
softpedia.com

Disk Analyzer Pro

Is a comprehensive macOS utility that makes it as easy as possible for you to free up unnecessarily used space on your Mac’s hard-drive, as well as to scan, find, and manage duplicate files. Detailed reports about your Mac’s disk space usage with just a few clicks. Disk...
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday

Black Friday 2021 might be long gone, but someone over at Amazon doesn’t seem to realize that. As a result, some of the most phenomenal deals from Black Friday are somehow back this weekend! With Christmas now just two weeks away, most people have likely finished their holiday shopping. That means it’s time to score a little something for yourself! We rounded up 10 of the best Black Friday 2021 deals from Amazon that are now available again today. The only issue is that these deals could disappear at any moment. Check out all the top sales down below. Also, you’ll find...
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This is the only cheap tablet worth buying on Black Friday 2021

If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are about to disappear

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas right around the corner, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago....
INTERNET
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: 99¢ Echo Dot, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more

This is it, bargain hunters. We’re in the home stretch now. Christmas 2021 is this week and some of the biggest Amazon sales of the year will soon come to an end. Lucky for you, we’re here to highlight all the best deals before they disappear. The stars of the show today — apart from AirPods 3 at the all-time low price of $139.99 — are two deals that’ll only cost you $1. That’s right, you can snag the $25 Amazon Smart Plug and the $40 Echo Dot each for just $0.99 today! Not everyone is eligible though, so check out...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING

