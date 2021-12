Seattle – A 70-year-old Bellevue, Washington, Certified Public Accountant pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to attempt to evade or defeat tax, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Steven G. Shimizu, owned and operated a tax preparation business, S&S CPA Corporation (“S&S Corp.”). In tax years 2013, 2014 and 2015, Shimizu admits he hid income from his business by attributing it to other entities. In this way he underpaid his taxes by more than $884,000. Shimizu faces up to 5 years in prison when sentenced by U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour on March 15, 2022.

