ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Unemployment changes to launch early next year

By Katie Akin Iowa Capital Dispatch
swiowanewssource.com
 4 days ago

Some unemployed Iowans will ring in the new year with new work search requirements, Iowa Workforce Development announced Monday. The Reemployment Case Management program, which will take effect the week of Jan. 9, will require unemployed Iowans to meet weekly with a career planner and to do at least three other...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Iowa unemployment changes take effect Jan. 9

DES MOINES -- Changes to the state’s unemployment process -- including a doubling of the number of work searches a person must make in order to qualify for benefits -- will go into effect Jan. 9, the state’s workforce development department announced Monday. Gov. Kim Reynolds had previously...
IOWA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Adds 8,400 Jobs In November As Unemployment Rate Drops To 5.4 Percent

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland gained 8,400 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.4 percent in November, according to jobs and unemployment data the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from the Maryland Department of Labor. In November, Maryland added jobs more than twice as fast as the rest of the country, according to the statement. The trade, transportation and utilities sector recovered all jobs lost due to the pandemic, and since the beginning of 2021, the state has added 91,000 jobs. The trade, transportation and utilities sector also had the largest increase of private sector jobs with 5,100, according to the statement. Other sectors with growth include: professional and business services with 2,500; mining, logging and construction with 1,500; manufacturing with 700; and other services with 500. The financial activities sector had a significant decrease of 2,100 jobs. Other sectors with decreases were: education and health services with 1,400; leisure and hospitality with 600 and information with 400.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
24/7 Wall St.

Almost Everyone In This State Has A Job

The rebound from the precipitous rise in unemployment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is nothing short of remarkable. Before the virus had spread widely, the jobless rate in America was 3.5% in February 2020, a five-decade low. It soared to 14.7% in April, as 2.5 million people lost their jobs. The jobs report just […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowans#The Civil Service#Rcm#Iwd#Iowa Capital Dispatch#States Newsroom
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where The Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

Among the major concerns about the labor market is the huge number of people quitting their jobs. It is a counterbalance to the sharp drop in the unemployment rate that fell to 4.2% in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The debate about why people have quit their jobs in such great numbers, […]
ECONOMY
CNN

The data that shows Boomers are to blame for the labor shortage

New York (CNN Business) — Editor's Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business' Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. One of the more insidious myths making the rounds this year was that young people didn't want to work because they were getting by just fine on government aid. People had too much money, went the narrative from a handful of politicians and pundits.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Jobs
24/7 Wall St.

This The City Where Jobs Never Came Back

The employment situation, so dire at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that the unemployment rate shot up to 14.8% in April 2020 from 3.5% in February of the same year, has largely recovered. The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION — NOVEMBER 2021. It showed that 210,000 new jobs were added […]
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy