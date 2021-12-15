Unemployment changes to launch early next year

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland gained 8,400 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.4 percent in November, according to jobs and unemployment data the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from the Maryland Department of Labor. In November, Maryland added jobs more than twice as fast as the rest of the country, according to the statement. The trade, transportation and utilities sector recovered all jobs lost due to the pandemic, and since the beginning of 2021, the state has added 91,000 jobs. The trade, transportation and utilities sector also had the largest increase of private sector jobs with 5,100, according to the statement. Other sectors with growth include: professional and business services with 2,500; mining, logging and construction with 1,500; manufacturing with 700; and other services with 500. The financial activities sector had a significant decrease of 2,100 jobs. Other sectors with decreases were: education and health services with 1,400; leisure and hospitality with 600 and information with 400.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO