Under-threat Cornwall leisure centre given reprieve

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the leisure centres under threat of closure in Cornwall has been given a reprieve. The future of the facilities had been uncertain after operator GLL told Cornwall Council it could no longer run them without financial help. GLL has now told the council it will carry on...

www.bbc.com

There are some activities that are simply obligatory when you visit Cornwall. Lounging around on the beach. Rockpooling. Dipping at least one toe into the Atlantic. Eating a pasty. Driving around for hours trying to find the last car-parking space in St Ives. Getting lost on a back lane because you ignored all the warnings about not relying on the satnav, and then finding you have to reverse for a mile when you meet an oncoming tractor, which then knocks off your wing-mirror as it trundles past by way of thanks. Ah, Cornwall.
It has been widely proven that a disaster in the kitchen sometimes results in cherished memory. I have an abundant supply of such recollections, but the one I am about to relate to is very special to me. In December 1992 I departed Italy for the west coast of Cornwall with the intention of spending two months on my own. It is hard to imagine a world in which the resources we have today were not even imaginable. It was no joke to organize from a distance my stay in such an isolated and rural place. By mail, and also through an incalculable number of communications, I was finally able to reach a farmer who had a summer cottage a few hundred meters from the rough cliffs of Cape Cornwall. It was just what I was looking for, but I had to convince the man to rent me a house that was only equipped for summer living. Confronted with my obstinacy, the farmer promised he would do everything possible to make the place habitable that upcoming winter. I arrived from London on a gloomy afternoon. The farmer and his sons met me at a bus stop after an interminable journey because the usual train had been suspended due to heavy flooding in the south of England. The boys, ruddy from the cold, their tee-shirts snapping in the breeze, loaded my luggage into the car, and off we went under scudding clouds along lanes half-hidden by gorse bending in the wind.
