The 10 Most Important Stories That Got Blown Off by Mass Media in 2021

Fed up with the Supreme Court’s disinterest in women’s health, maternal health and the rule of law. Fed up with crafty anti-abortion lawmakers and mega-donors playing with Texans’ lives. Fed up with the stench of Trumpism that lingers in American politics, despite a change in administration. Fed up with unrealistic expectations hoisted upon women both at work and at home, as we enter the third year of a global pandemic—as well as all the unnecessary lives lost. Fed up that we are still trying to convince lawmakers that policies associated with women and families—like paid leave and affordable childcare—are actually good for the entire population, as well as the economy. Fed up with the backslide on women’s rights taking place both here in the U.S. and abroad. Fed up that in the year 2021, they’re still trying to tell us what we can and can’t do to our own bodies. Fed up that daughters and granddaughters and nieces are fighting the same battles that their mothers and grandmothers and aunts passed down to them—like protecting abortion rights, or ensuring the media we consume is free from sexist, racist tropes.

