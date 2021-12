COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been years in the making, turning a series of old storefronts into an attraction that combines history with industry with hands-on learning. “We’ve come to this point with the building renovation,” said Mike Wade, a Discovery Center volunteer. “That was a major effort early on, and we’re able to get the financing, the grants to carry that on. And here we are, we have a finished building basically.”

