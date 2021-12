A 44-year-old woman died after a fiery car accident in Dearborn (Dearborn, MI) Nationwide Report

A 44-year-old woman lost her life after her car slammed into a light pole Monday in Dearborn and burst into flames.

As per the initial information, the fatal single-car accident took place at about 11:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Town Center Drive [...]

Read More >>

December 15, 2021

Browse through Today’s Michigan Accident News here.