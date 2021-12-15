ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sole black juror says Jussie Smollett’s noose claim ‘didn’t add up’

By Yaron Steinbuch
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ja36M_0dNTTQKt00
Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with his siblings on December 9, 2021. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The sole black member of the jury that convicted Jussie Smollett of lying about an alleged hate crime said the “Empire” actor’s claims “didn’t add up.”

Juror Andre Hope spoke out about the closely watched case, suggesting Smollett’s story that he was beaten up by two Trump-loving bigots who tied a noose around his neck and doused him in bleach was too elaborate to believe.

“When you just use your common sense as what’s there, yeah it just, it didn’t add up,” Hope, 63, told WLS-TV.

“I still have not figured out a motive for why he did, why this had to even happen. He was a star,” he added.

Hope also questioned why the “Empire” actor would put the noose back on before police arrived at his apartment to take his report.

“As an African-American person, I’m not putting that noose back on at all,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DfgFq_0dNTTQKt00
The noose worn by Jussie Smollett when he was allegedly attacked in Chicago.

The panel of 12 jurors last week found Smollett, 39, who is black and openly gay, guilty of five of six counts of felony disorderly conduct for lying about the hoax hate crime.

Smollett was accused of staging the Jan. 29, 2019, attack in Chicago by paying brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo $3,500 to carry out the phony assault, which he claimed was a hate crime because they shouted homophobic and racist slurs.

During the trial, the actor testified that after the attack, he returned home and put the rope back around his neck so police who came to his apartment soon after could see it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=345eYe_0dNTTQKt00
Andre Hope (right), who was a juror in the Jussie Smollett case, said the situation the actor was allegedly in was too complex and too elaborate to believe.

Hope, a father of two who lives in suburban Bellwood, west of Chicago, said the evidence against Smollett was overwhelming – and that the counter narrative put forth by Smollett’s attorneys that the brothers had planned the attack made no sense.

The juror listened to prosecutors argue that Smollett staged the hoax because he was angry that the studio where he filmed “Empire” did not take hate mail he received seriously.

Hope praised his fellow jurors, but said he was disappointed to be the lone black on the jury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34wSqF_0dNTTQKt00
Attorney Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez (center) walks with Abimbola Osundairo (left) and Olabinjo Osundairo (right) as they arrive at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on December 2, 2012.

“Because how can we say that this is a jury of your peers when there’s only one African American?” he said. “And there were plenty there, so you could’ve gotten two, three, four. African-Americans can handle the truth, too. And we can give an impartial judgment on a case.”

Hope also said he thinks Smollett has lost enough and doesn’t deserve to end up in prison, adding that the actor should get a second chance in Hollywood.

Smollett faces up to three years behind bars, but experts have said it is far more likely that he will be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0phHfD_0dNTTQKt00
Jussie Smollett depicted in a courtroom sketch on Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, after a jury found him guilty on five of six charges.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles, says Jussie Smollett should be treated ‘with compassion’ during sentencing

Tina Knowles, the mother of superstar Beyonce, believes Jussie Smollett should be treated with "compassion" during his sentencing. The actor was convicted of five counts of disorderly conduct for lying to Chicago police about being the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack near his home in downtown Chicago. The 39-year-old maintains his innocence, and his attorney has said he will appeal the verdict.
CHICAGO, IL
TMZ.com

Jussie Smollett Prosecutor Claimed Actor 'Monkeyed Around' With Noose

The prosecutor in Jussie Smollett's case raised a lot of eyebrows during his closing argument, by using the phrase "monkeyed around" while referring to the famous defendant. Prosecutor Dan Webb was trying to make a point that Jussie kept a noose around his neck for a long, long time until police showed up at his apartment. He told the jury Jussie "monkeyed around" with the rope.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jussie Smollett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noose#Hate Crime#Attorneys#Juror#Racism#Trump#Wls Tv#African American
wjol.com

Jussie Smollett’s Lawyer Says They Plan To Appeal

Actor Jussie Smollett talks to the media before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Jussie Smollett’s [[ smuh-let’s ]] defense team says to expect an appeal of his conviction. On Thursday, the former “Empire” actor was convicted of five of six counts after falsely claiming he was attacked in 2019 by two men yelling racist and anti-gay remarks. Defense attorney Nenye Uche slammed the jury saying their verdict is “inconsistent.” He says he’s one-hundred-percent confident the case will be won on appeal.
CHICAGO, IL
WAND TV

Jussie Smollett case in jurors' hands at Chicago trial

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has completed deliberations for the day in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett on charges he staged a racist, anti-gay attack on himself and lied to Chicago police about it. After a weeklong trial, the jury deliberated for about two hours Wednesday before breaking for the day. Two brothers testified that Smollett orchestrated the hoax to get publicity. They say he paid them to fake the January 2019 attack in downtown Chicago. Smollett testified “there was no hoax” and that he was the victim of a hate crime. He says the brothers are “liars.” His attorneys say the brothers wanted $1 million not to testify against Smollett.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: What the public didn’t see at the Jussie Smollett trial | Another COVID surge is wreaking havoc on the sports world | The Tribune’s photos of the year

Good morning, Chicago. The jury in the Jussie Smollett trial appeared to be deliberating behind closed doors with no contact with the court before convicting the actor of lying to police about orchestrating a phony hate crime on himself. But a transcript obtained by the Tribune paints a different picture. It turns out the panel had a number of requests which the judge overseeing the case, ...
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
Fox News

NBC's Maria Shriver sparks outrage after asking 'how it's possible' Rittenhouse walked out of court a free man

NBC anchor Maria Shriver sparked online outrage for tweeting her controversial thoughts on Friday's verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment after shooting and killing two men and injuring another during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse would have faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy