Dolphins vs. Jets 2021 Week 15 live stream: Time, TV Schedule, and how to watch online

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The 6-7 Miami Dolphins are set to host the 3-10 New York Jets on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami is battling through COVID-19 issues in the last week, as they’ve placed four players on the reserve/COVID list, including Jevon Holland, Myles Gaskin, Phillip Lindsay, and Salvon Ahmed. Duke Johnson has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster, making him the lone running back available for Miami at this time.

The Dolphins earned a win in the first matchup of the season between the teams with Joe Flacco under center for New York, but rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is healthy now and will provide a different dynamic with his athleticism. If he can somehow find success without Corey Davis and Elijah Moore, they could pull off this upset.

Here’s how to watch:

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Sunday, Dec. 19, 1:00 p.m. ET

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Live stream:

FuboTV (try it free).

Television channel(s):

CBS

Broadcasters:

Greg Gumbel (play-by-play)

Adam Archuleta (color commentary)

A.J. Ross (sideline)

Radio:

AM 560 The Joe WQAM

KISS Country 99.9 FM

Betting odds (Per Tipico Sportsbook):

  • Moneyline: Dolphins -450 (bet $450 to win $100) Jets +330 (bet $100 to win $330)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Dolphins -8.5 (-110) Jets +8.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 42.5 (O: -108 U: -112)

Weather:

81 degrees with rain.

