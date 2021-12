Syracuse, N.Y. — For the 25th year, the Central New York Bicycle Giveaway organizers lined up around 2,000 bicycles to give away to people who need a bike. The gym of Fowler High School was filled Sunday with rows of bicycles for every age. There were bikes of all colors, some with baskets, training wheels, and even bikes with cupholders.

