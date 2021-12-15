Longtime Syracuse nuisance property on path to becoming taxpayer, site of job-creating tech firm

Robert M. Simpson is president of the CenterState Corporation for Economic Opportunity. The Upstate Revitalization Initiative, the FAA designated New York UAS Test Site, JPMorgan Chase AdvancingCities, and CNY as a top performer for the Regional Economic Development awards. These are just a few of the wins our region has secured that have had a significant and direct impact on Central New York’s economic growth trajectory. While all are unique in their focus, there is a common undercurrent to each’s success - a coalition of partners shared a common vision and developed a data-driven strategy to align our regional assets to an emerging opportunity. Now, our community is leaning into this proven formula again as we advance in the $100 million Build Back Better Regional Challenge (BBBRC) competition for federal economic development funds.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO