ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Longtime Syracuse nuisance property on path to becoming taxpayer, site of job-creating tech firm

By Megan Craig
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. – A longtime eyesore on the city’s West Side may be headed back to the tax rolls, 23 years...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 5

tel 1
4d ago

Taxpayers money spent to build this thing and the county just let it go to shit, they let it sit there and did nothing to sell it for all those years it’s criminal and no one is held responsible!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Two Syracuse museums win $1 million in NY state grants intended to boost tourism

Syracuse, N.Y. — New York state plans to spend more than $1 million to help two downtown Syracuse museums increase their potential to attract visitors. The Empire State Development office is giving $800,000 to the Everson Museum of Art to expand and renovate the “community plaza” located behind the building at 401 Harrison St. The plaza will become a new “outdoor gathering space” called the Everson Sculpture Park, according to ESD documents.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Teamwork puts CNY in strong place to vie for economic opportunities (Guest opinion by Robert M. Simpson)

Robert M. Simpson is president of the CenterState Corporation for Economic Opportunity. The Upstate Revitalization Initiative, the FAA designated New York UAS Test Site, JPMorgan Chase AdvancingCities, and CNY as a top performer for the Regional Economic Development awards. These are just a few of the wins our region has secured that have had a significant and direct impact on Central New York’s economic growth trajectory. While all are unique in their focus, there is a common undercurrent to each’s success - a coalition of partners shared a common vision and developed a data-driven strategy to align our regional assets to an emerging opportunity. Now, our community is leaning into this proven formula again as we advance in the $100 million Build Back Better Regional Challenge (BBBRC) competition for federal economic development funds.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Business
Syracuse, NY
Government
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy