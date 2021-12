The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited was one of the fastest-selling new vehicles last month, taking an average of just 15.5 days to sell. According to a recent report from , the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited was the fourth fastest-selling vehicle last month, slotting in between the fifth-placed Toyota RAV4 (15.7 days to sell) and the third-placed BMW X4 (13.8 days to sell). Average pricing for the Chevy Silverado was $54,251, whereas average pricing for the Toyota RAV4 was $31,901, and average pricing for the BMW X4 was $61,124.

