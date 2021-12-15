ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Cross Needs Blood Donors

(Undated) – The American Red Cross is facing a blood supply that is at historically low levels. According to the Red Cross, busy holiday...

northwestmoinfo.com

Red Cross Continues To Face Severe Blood Shortage

A historically low blood supply continues to be a problem for the American Red Cross, who supplies 40-percent of the nation’s blood for hospitals and emergency rooms. With blood supplies already at historic lows, concerns are the holiday season with busy schedules, breaks from school and work, as well as winter weather, which already lower donation amounts at this time of year will be expanded due to the ongoing COVID-19 challenges.
CHARITIES
mc3.edu

MCCC to host American Red Cross Blood Drive

Montgomery County Community College wants to help the American Red Cross replenish its supplies by hosting a blood drive on Monday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the College’s South Hall Community Room, 101 College Drive, Pottstown. Register on MCCC's calendar page. MCCC has set a...
BLUE BELL, PA
WKYC

American Red Cross says blood need is ‘critical’ after midwest tornadoes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The American Red Cross is hoping more individuals will roll up their sleeves to help donate blood. “We’ve had historically low blood drives throughout the pandemic and throughout the season and that plus the natural disaster is causing it to be a critical situation,” said Cory Paul, Executive Director, American Red Cross, Columbus chapter.
COLUMBUS, OH
KOLD-TV

Pets in southern Arizona in urgent need of blood donors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Across the country, there’s an urgent need for human blood donors. But did you know there’s also a dire lack of pet blood donations?. Most of us aren’t even aware of dog and cat donor programs, but they’re all over the country, including right here in southern Arizona.
TUCSON, AZ
MedicineNet.com

Will Drinking Water Lower Blood Pressure?

If you have high blood pressure, it’s essential you take the proper steps to manage the condition. Diet, exercise, and any medications prescribed by your doctor will help you get your blood pressure down to a healthy level. In addition, you should think about what beverages you drink. Cutting back...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

1 in 5 people with hypertension take drugs that increase blood pressure

Most people with hypertension in the United States have not managed to lower their blood pressure to recommended levels with treatment. There are many causes of high blood pressure, and some drugs can contribute to this. Researchers have shown that many individuals with hypertension are taking medications that could raise...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
themanual.com

How to Lower Blood Pressure Without Medication

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a serious condition as it is a major risk factor for stroke and heart disease. Defined as having a systolic pressure (the top number) greater than 130 mmHg or a diastolic pressure (bottom number) greater than 80 mmHg, hypertension is a multifactorial disease, with risk factors ranging from stress and genetics to a high-sodium diet and obesity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckershospitalreview.com

10 states COVID-19 may hit the hardest by Christmas: Mayo Clinic forecasts

COVID-19 cases nationwide are surging as delta remains the dominant strain and the threat of omicron looms. As of Dec. 16, new daily cases were averaging more than 124,000 — a 31 percent increase over the last two weeks — data compiled by The New York Times shows. Hospitalizations are also up, averaging more than 68,000 on Dec. 16.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio urgent care centers packed with COVID-19 patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the rise in COVID-19 cases, Northeast Ohio hospitals aren’t the only places packed with patients. Express care centers are also overwhelmed and some are now limiting visits to COVID-19 care. “We’re really hitting capacity,” said Dr. Christine Alexander, chair of family medicine with MetroHealth....
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio hospitals in dire situation as COVID hospitalizations rise, staff members say

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s being described as a dire situation by hospital staff members — COVID hospitalization numbers are reportedly rising at an alarming rate, filling emergency rooms and intensive care units. On Tuesday, Cleveland Clinic Pulmonary and Critical Care physician Dr. Joseph Khabbaza said they’re seeing some of the highest volumes of patients across […]
OHIO STATE
CBS Boston

Food And Supplies From Massachusetts Military Support Foundation Arrive In Kentucky For Tornado Victims

FOXBORO (CBS) — Food and supplies that were packed in trucks by the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation arrived in Kentucky for victims of the deadly tornadoes that recently devastated the area. The non-profit helped fill two trucks that left Foxboro Thursday morning. The trucks, driven by Teamsters Local 25, were brought to Madisonville, Kentucky. Personal hygiene products, over the counter medications, snack food, first aid supplies, and paper products were among the items packed on the trucks. Don Cox, founder of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, said they received donations from their partners, including Amazon, Ocean State Job Lot, and Cisco. According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, 78 people were killed in the tornadoes. Next week, the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation will load another five to six trucks for Kentucky tornado victims.
KENTUCKY STATE
d1softballnews.com

United States, the viral storm is coming. Omicron peak after the holidays: “It will be a winter of sickness and death”

“For the unvaccinated, it will be a winter of disease and death. The only protection is the dose ». Word of US President Joe Biden, who speaks thus to the nation as the country prepares to withstand the onslaught of the Omicron variant, found in at least 30 states. Yes, because in the meantime the confirmation has arrived: in the coming weeks the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus will become dominant, predicts the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron is “growing rapidly,” says the director Rochelle Walensky, and could become “the dominant stock in the United States in the coming weeks. We have the tools to protect ourselves from Covid-19. We have vaccines, ”Walensky added during a meeting at the White House. “We have boosters”, but “masks in closed public environments, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, improved ventilation and tests to slow transmission” are also “vital”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cleveland19.com

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - David Ruble has been fully vaccinated since March. Last Thursday he received his booster shot, but on Wednesday, he tested positive for covid. “That meant that there were 3 days that I could have possibly been exposing others,” said Ruble. Ruble is currently at home...
OHIO STATE

