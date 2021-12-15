CCHD Reports 23 New Cases and 1 New Death Related to COVID-19

The omicron variant of the coronavirus is set to create a new surge of cases in the next few months in the United States, leaving unvaccinated individuals in a troubled place, according to President Joe Biden. Biden, in a meeting with medical advisers and Vice President Kamala Harris about the...
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced Sunday that it has detected its first case of the Omicron variant from a resident who was unvaccinated.
The variant was detected from a collected specimen on Dec. 9 through the IDOH Laboratories’ variant surveillance program.
Indiana was one of just seven states in which Omicron had not yet been detected including Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Vermont according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Omicron variant is the latest mutation of the virus that causes COVID-19. The variant is said to spread more easily and faster than the Delta variant.
According to the CDC, vaccines are the best defense in a continued effort to prevent COVID-19. Individuals who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose are best protected against the Omicron variant.
In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, experts are advising individuals to get fully vaccinated and get a booster if eligible, wear well-fitting masks over their nose and mouth in indoor and outdoor public settings, and get tested if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Three weeks ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced Omicron as the latest COVID-19 variant of concern. Since then, the strain has been detected in 37 US states and the District of Columbia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron is not only more contagious compared...
“For the unvaccinated, it will be a winter of disease and death. The only protection is the dose ». Word of US President Joe Biden, who speaks thus to the nation as the country prepares to withstand the onslaught of the Omicron variant, found in at least 30 states. Yes, because in the meantime the confirmation has arrived: in the coming weeks the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus will become dominant, predicts the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron is “growing rapidly,” says the director Rochelle Walensky, and could become “the dominant stock in the United States in the coming weeks. We have the tools to protect ourselves from Covid-19. We have vaccines, ”Walensky added during a meeting at the White House. “We have boosters”, but “masks in closed public environments, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, improved ventilation and tests to slow transmission” are also “vital”.
COVID-19 cases nationwide are surging as delta remains the dominant strain and the threat of omicron looms. As of Dec. 16, new daily cases were averaging more than 124,000 — a 31 percent increase over the last two weeks — data compiled by The New York Times shows. Hospitalizations are also up, averaging more than 68,000 on Dec. 16.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the country, here in Pennsylvania, the week-by-week numbers appear to show a plateau.
The number of cases reported in the past 7 days compared to the week before dropped by less than 200, but a drop nonetheless.
Positivity rates for the virus dropped slightly. However, the average number of people hospitalized each day from COVID and the number of patients in emergency departments each rose.
Locally, several counties are reporting a drop in week-to-week positivity rates. Only Washington County and Westmoreland County reported increases.
Meanwhile, the average number of people hospitalized by the virus is dropping in some areas while rising in others. Again, both Washington and Westmoreland counties reported the biggest increases.
Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning the fast-spreading Omicron variant could cause United States hospitals to become very stressed in the coming weeks.
With Omicron cases rising, National Institute of Health director Dr. Francis Collins is urging any Americans who haven’t yet been vaccinated to get their shot.
Johns Hopkins University says the U.S. has confirmed more than 50 million cases of COVID-19 — a total of 15% of the population of the country.
As the highly-contagious omicron variant quickly spreads across the country, a respiratory specialist says Americans should expect to see more breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people — and that's fine. Speaking on the Today show, Dr. Vin Gupta from the University of Washington said that they're "forecasting...
I saw a report out of Ohio this morning that the Cleveland Clinic is "nearing hospital bed capacity" because of unvaccinated Covid-19 patients. There are countless stories like these from hospitals across the country. It's against this backdrop that Bloomberg News published a report out of Kentucky this week that...
DOVER, DE (Dec. 17, 2021) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) today announced that it has confirmed the first four cases of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) among Delaware residents. The variant was detected today through routine sequencing of test specimens by the Delaware Public Health Laboratory. The...
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Public Health announced on Friday that it has confirmed the first four cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Delaware. We’re told the variant was detected on Friday through routine sequencing of test specimens by the Delaware Public Health Laboratory. The cases involve two adults in their 30s, a teenager, and a child under the age of 10, all residents of New Castle County. Two individuals were fully vaccinated and two were unvaccinated.
Questions about the omicron variant still abound as cases grow around the world. Among them are whether omicron symptoms notably differ from previous strains of the novel coronavirus. As with most things omicron, the answers are not yet clear. While the World Health Organization (WHO) said on November 28, “There is currently no information to suggest that symptoms associated with omicron are different from those from other variants,” the most recent data points suggest otherwise. Preliminary evidence indicates that people infected with the omicron strain of COVID-19 may experience more mild, cold-like symptoms, based on multiple studies.
