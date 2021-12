"Left for dead… on the sands of Tatooine… I am Boba Fett." Disney / Lucasfilm have debuted yet another new 60-second trailer for the upcoming Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, launching streaming on December 29th at the end of this month. This thrilling new sci-fi show finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett along with mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate… Temuera Morrison returns to star as Boba Fett, with a cast including Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, and more to be revealed with each new episode. This is the best trailer yet! Seriously epic vibes with this one. And a fun reminder that, oh yeah that's right, Boba was left in the stomach of the Sarlacc on Tatooine for years during ROTJ. But he's back! And returning with a vengeance. Yeahhh I think it's going to be good.

