Rutland, VT

Jeffrey Wennberg: Policy makers need to look at the broad impacts

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago

This commentary is by Jeffrey Wennberg, recently retired commissioner of the Rutland Department of Public Works. He is former mayor of Rutland, was commissioner of environmental conservation under Gov. Jim Douglas, and was a consultant with the Center for Climate Strategies in Washington. D.C.

Public health experts are critical participants in the development of government policies dealing with challenges like the pandemic. But their perspective is only one consideration in the development of effective and rational public policy.

These folks may know more about limiting the transmission of a pathogen, but their prescriptions have consequences that fall outside their area of expertise. The negative health impacts of isolation, the impacts on the economy, on crime, domestic abuse, addiction, childhood development — the list goes on and on — must be considered by policy makers if the policy response is to comprehensively benefit people and communities.

While serving as commissioner of environmental conservation under Gov. Douglas, I had to do precisely that on occasions when a proposed action brought multiple areas of expertise into conflict. And while the commissioner has the authority to decide, I was often the least qualified person in the debate relative to the scientific, legal and technical issues involved. My job was to listen to the experts on all sides, probe and challenge their arguments, weigh the benefits and risks, and decide.

It is the responsibility of elected and appointed policy makers to gather all relevant perspectives and make decisions. Understandably, experts and advocates in each specialization often object to the necessary compromises required by a balanced and effective policy.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is my view that many elected officials have abandoned this responsibility and delegated their authority to the public health experts, who have instituted measures designed to mitigate the spread of the virus, which is their mission.

But because only one set of experts has been calling the shots, this has happened without full consideration of the consequences outside their expertise.

We are now hearing calls from highly qualified academics and practitioners urging Gov. Scott to reinstate emergency measures to address the latest Covid wave. Thus far, the governor has retained his authority and sought the counsel of others, including those affected by the proposed measures.

No one can argue that the governor is unserious about the pandemic. For those with a singular view, his response may be frustrating, but in my view Gov. Scott is properly fulfilling his responsibility.

#Economy
