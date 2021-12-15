ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Five Things You Want From a Waterfowl Gun

By Recurrent Creative
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qs1fP_0dNTQhZP00
Photo Credit: Stephen Maturen.

The environment in which waterfowlers enjoy their sport is not for the faint-hearted. The best days often require a hunter to endure bone-chilling cold while sitting in an unheated blind. And let’s talk about the mud—the kind that can literally suck the boots off your feet as you put out hundreds of snow goose decoys before retiring to layout blinds where you lie under a leaden sky, watching an approaching flight slowly circle, each pass just a little bit lower, until the guide yells, “Take ‘em!” At which point you bolt upright and begin to fire.

The shotgun for this type of hunting needs to be of a design that readily comes to shoulder and swings easy; it needs to be a reliable cycler of different sizes of ammo; it needs to be durable and operate flawlessly no matter the weather conditions. And, yes, recoil should not be a factor, either, because if all goes well, you’ll be pulling the trigger a lot.

So, leave the pretty sides-by-sides that work so well in the grouse woods at home. Here, you need an autoloader, such as a Browning Maxus II.

Here are five features that make this shotgun a great choice for waterfowling.

1) Gas Operation. The Maxus II is a gas-operated semi-auto shotgun. An inertia-driven autoloader uses a robust spring activated by the recoil of each shot to cycle the gun. A gas-operated shotgun, on the other hand, uses the gases created by the ignition of the powder in the shell to do the same thing. The new Power Drive Gas System in the Maxus II has been designed to outperform other shotguns. This system features large exhaust ports that bleed off gases faster on heavy loads, which helps reduce recoil. At the same time, the piston has a longer stroke (approximately 20 percent) for superior reliability with light loads. In addition, a patented all-new enclosed seal design keeps powder residue out of the action for cleaner, reliable operation.

2) Fast Lock Time. The Maxus II also features the proven Lightning Trigger, which boasts the fastest lock time of any autoloader in its class. The trigger has been designed to offer a smooth, crisp feel with minimal travel. And with a lock time that averages only 5.20 milliseconds, the Lightning Trigger is 24 percent faster than the nearest competing autoloader. As a bonus, the trigger assembly is easily removable for fast, easy cleaning.

3) Recoil Enhancement. A new SoftFlex cheek piece and the 1 1/2-inch-thick Inflex Recoil Pad combine to further reduce felt recoil and ease the sting of those 3 1/2-inch magnum goose loads. Inflex Technology is more than just a mass of recoil-absorbing material. Using the concept of directional deflection, Browning has built an internal skeleton into the pad. When you fire the Maxus II, the pad collapses like many other pads. But instead of simply moving to the rear, directional ribs pull the comb down and away from your face for even greater shooting comfort and faster follow-ups.

4) Ergonomic Design. Overmolded rubber panels, which help improve your grip in all conditions, have been added to the stock and forearm. The stock and forearm also have been redesigned to be more comfortable. To fit an even broader range of shooters, the stock is now able to be easily trimmed up to 3/4 inch. The ergonomic design also extends to the oversized bolt handle and enlarged bolt release. Both offer positive operation in all weather conditions, and the larger size of each makes it much easier for a hunter to operate the controls while wearing thick winter gloves.

5) Speed Loading. Browning’s patent-pending feeding system sends the first shell loaded into the magazine directly into the chamber. But the Maxus II also has Speed Load Plus. That “Plus” in Speed Load Plus helps makes unloading just as easy. Some autoloaders can be unloaded only by the repeated working of the action in order to chamber, and then then eject, shells one at a time. The speed unload feature makes emptying the magazine fast and easy, without having to do this. The Maxus II is available in five versions, three of which wear camo. Whatever model you choose, you’ll be assured of top performance whether you’re in a muddy field or on a Sporting Clays course. Browning.com

Comments / 0

Related
wxpr.org

All Things Outdoors: A warden during a deer hunt

The 9-day gun deer season wrapped up Sunday, but the work continues for DNR Conservation Wardens. In this week’s All Things Outdoors, WXPR’s Katie Thoresen talks with a Conservation Warden Tim Otto about his role during the hunt and what he was seeing this past week.
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Six Great Lever-Gun Hunts for North America

There are plenty of opportunities for hunters who love their lever actions. Here are the six best. A hundred years ago the concept of “the best lever action hunts” would have seemed odd to the hunting public. After all, many hunters used lever guns for everything in those days. Elk or bear, sheep or moose, the lever gun was a go-to for most sportsmen that hunted between the end of the Civil War and the early twentieth century.
LIFESTYLE
Field & Stream

Behind the Shoulder or Right at It? A Deer Hunter’s Guide to Shot Placement

I began hunting deer more or less in the middle of the previous century and have been pretty busy at it ever since. Having watched a great many deer go down, I can tell you with reasonable certainty where to hold on them and what kind of bullets to use, but if I, or anyone else, tries to tell you that thus and such happens every time, without fail, they’re full of it.
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Howa Carbon Stalker 6.5 Grendel Lightweight Rifle: Full Review

The Howa Carbon Stalker Rifle in 6.5 Grendel weighs less than 5 pounds making it a joy to shoot and carry when hunting deer or smaller critters. Lightweight rifles have always been popular because no one likes to tote a heavy beast in the field. However, take the concept of a lightweight rifle too far and actually shooting it becomes a miserable experience. I remember the first lightweight rifle I purchased: a 6-pound, .308 Winchester. I was serving in the military on a sniper team at the time and shot a lot of .308, so I was surprised to learn just how much difference a few pounds of rifle weight makes in terms of felt recoil. While far from abusive, there was a significant difference in recoil between my issued rifles and my new lightweight gun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterfowl#Power Drive Gas System
outdoorchannelplus.com

What Are the Top Varmint Hunting Cartridges?

There's a long list of excellent rifle cartridges well suited for varmint hunting. The best choice really comes down to the specific need and application. The class of small-caliber, fast and accurate rounds that we call “varmint cartridges” came into being about a century ago. This was a time when American big game populations were at their lowest ebb. Even deer had become scarce in much of the country. In my home state of Kansas, whitetails were considered extinct by 1925. Hunters will hunt, and tend to pursue game that is most available closest to home. Before WWII, for many the most available game animals were small game and what we now think of as “varmints.”
LIFESTYLE
AllOutdoor.com

Now In TrueTimber: Mossberg 940 Pro Waterfowl Shotgun

Mossberg has been making shotguns for over 100 years, which means they must be doing something right. Whether you prefer a pump or semi-auto, Mossberg has a shotgun that will fit your needs. For each type of hunter, there are specific considerations that have to be addressed. Waterfowl hunters need large trigger guards for gloved hands, reliability, and sometimes some help blending in. That’s where TrueTimber comes in. New from Mossberg and TrueTimber, these are the Mossberg 940 Pro Snow Goose and Waterfowl Shotgun.
INSTAGRAM
Field & Stream

What’s All That Shooting About on the Opening Day of Deer Season?

In some places, opening day of deer season sounds like a busy day at the range. It commences a dawn and intensifies to a roaring crescendo around mid-morning. All the while this is going on, you’re sitting on stand wondering what in the hell everyone is shooting at, because you haven’t seen a deer, a squirrel, or even a woodpecker. Could all those shots really be hunters taking big bucks? Is it even possible there are that many deer in the county you’re hunting in? The answer to both questions is no.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
bluemountaineagle.com

Shooting the Breeze: The useful muzzleloader

In times of thin and uncertainty, any tool we can use to cover more than a single base is worth consideration. Right now, thanks to a wide variety of hysteria-inspiring events, our country is experiencing yet another firearms/ammunition/components shortage. Straits aren’t so dire so as to be hopeless, but now might be the time to look at alternatives.
OREGON STATE
outdoorchannelplus.com

The Best Knife Sharpeners for Hunting

Five tools to help put the sharpest edge on your favorite blade. When I finally learned how to properly sharpen a knife, I then had to decide what sharpening system was best for my newfound skills. And there are a lot of knife sharpeners on the market to choose from: spinning-stone gadgets, at-home on the kitchen counter devices and one-handed wonders worth throwing in a hunting pack. But I was looking for a kit that would put the best edge on my blade without gimmicks. After doing my research, I found these five are the best knife sharpeners for hunters.
LIFESTYLE
deeranddeerhunting.com

Do Not Aim Here When Bowhunting

In our video “This Will Drop a Deer Instantly” while gun hunting, some of you reached out asking if this shot would work with a bow or crossbow. Dan Schmidt answers these questions in this episode of Deer Talk Now. Then, Dan takes the Birchwood Casey Portable Shooting Range to easily practice shooting without needing much preparation. Season 10. Episode 51.
HOBBIES
outdoorchannelplus.com

Savage Backcountry Xtreme 110 Timberline Bolt-Action Rifle: Review

The Savage Backcountry Xtreme line of bolt-action rifles has a new member: the 110 Timberline. It's built to stand up to harsh hunting conditions while maintaining high accuracy standards. Here's a review. The latest addition to Savage’s Backcountry Xtreme line of bolt-action rifles is the new 110 Timberline. Part precision...
outdoorchannelplus.com

First Look: Savage Arms 110 PCS Bolt-Action Pistol for Handgun Hunting

The revered riflemaker has built a pistol around its classic, factory blueprinted 110 action. Hunters should take notice. Savage Arms launched on Dec. 13 its new 110 PCS, a bolt-action pistol built around the gunmaker’s classic factory-blueprinted 110 action. As most hunters and shooters are aware, the 110 action...
louisianasportsman.com

A great hunting dog is the icing on the cake for waterfowlers

You’ve recently been bitten by the duck hunting bug, or maybe you were bitten long ago, and thankfully never got over it. I’ve been “suffering” from it for over 40 years and luckily, the diagnosis is terminal. Louisiana is known for its waterfowl hunting, and though...
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Sure, Crossbows Are Legal and Accurate at Longer Ranges, But I’m Not Giving Up My Compound Bow

Across whitetail country far and wide, crossbows are here to stay. In a report earlier this year, Patrick Durkin detailed that many states are now harvesting more deer with crossbows than vertical bows. In Ohio, for example, 67 percent of its archery deer were taken by crossbow hunters in 2019. In Wisconsin, where I do most of my deer hunting, 54 percent of archery deer were killed by crossbow hunters.
LIFESTYLE
Field & Stream

Best Shooting Glasses for the Range

We’ve all had the basic gun safety rules drilled into our heads, but there are a couple of important safety items that get left out, namely eye and ear protection. Make sure you’re wearing the best shooting glasses every time you hit the range. You can’t hit what you can’t...
LIFESTYLE
Field & Stream

Best Gifts for Outdoorsmen

When it comes to outdoor gear, I’m not in much of a minimalist mood right now. After the last 18 months, I gravitate toward bigger, heftier, and more comfortable—and what’s most interesting about a lot of modern gear design is that you really can get more with a lighter touch on the land. Here’s a wish list of the best gifts for outdoorsmen that will make your hunting, fishing, and camping more enjoyable—and the nights before a heckuva lot more restful.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Cyber Monday Gun Deals for 2021

Discounts on guns. Need we say more? Now is one of the best times of the year to score cheap deals on new rifles, shotguns, revolvers, and pistols. After scouring online for the best Cyber Monday deals on guns, here are five firearms that caught our eye. There are options here for waterfowl hunters, long-range and competition shooters, upland hunters, and gun owners looking for a new sidearm.
SHOPPING
bowhuntingmag.com

Bowtech Unveils 2022 Hunting Bow Lineup

Four new compound bows highlight Bowtech's 2022 line. It's led by a pair of flagship models — the SR350 and CP28. Bowtech today unveiled its 2022 hunting bow lineup that includes four new models — a pair of flagship bows with broad market appeal, plus a bow for long-draw archers and a high-power bow for bowhunters who want maximum knockdown power.
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
159
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy