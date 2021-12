LONDON (Reuters) – Markets will wind down in coming days for the festive break. Then again, let’s not call it a day just yet. Most central banks have wrapped up meetings for the year, but they also raised a fresh set of questions for investors to mull over. U.S. data, meanwhile, should shed light on how consumers are holding up, given soaring prices and the fast-spreading Omicron COVID variant.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO