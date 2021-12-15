ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Futures inch lower ahead of Fed announcement

 3 days ago
(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Wednesday as the latest reading on inflation solidified bets that the Federal Reserve might announce a speedier wind down of its pandemic-era monetary stimulus later in the day. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to signal a faster...

