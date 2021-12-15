ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One-of-a-kind Kanye-signed ‘DONDA’ vest and NFT sell for £55,000

By Will Richards
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA ‘DONDA’ vest, said to have been worn by Kanye West at his Atlanta listening party for the new album this summer, has sold alongside an NFT at auction for $75,000 (£56,000). The sale features the vest, which features a hand-painted “DONDA” logo and is signed...

