Bookworm Buddies by Becky

Due to audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces the extension of its opening Winter Mainstage production, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story by Alan Janes. One of the most popular Rock & Roll musicals of all time, Buddy tells the inspiring story of the artist’s remarkable journey to stardom and his lasting impact on popular music. Featuring over a dozen of Holly’s greatest hits, such as “Peggy Sue” and “Oh Boy,” brought to life by a cast of ten actor-musicians, Buddy is a high-energy celebration of a bespectacled kid from Texas who changed the face of Rock & Roll forever. Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story is now held over through January 8 in FST’s Gompertz Theatre. Called “Explosive” by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and “Vastly entertaining” by The Observer, Buddy is an inspiring musical that taps into Holly’s determination and courage. At the start of his career, Buddy rejected expectations that he would become a country star and instead stayed committed to creating the music he loved: Rock & Roll. He also broke barriers when he was the first white act to play the Apollo Theatre, and when he married Maria Elena Santiago, a Puerto Rican-born woman he met at the New York offices of Peer-Southern music publishing company.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO