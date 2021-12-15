Bookworm Buddies by Becky

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleTITLE: “Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Book of Christmas Virtues. The stories are short, warm-hearted and express the true meaning of Christmas. The seven themes are Joy, Kindness, Love, Faith, Gratitude, Wonder and Simplicity. I will share just a few stories to help you feel the excitement and wonder of...

Yankton Daily Press

The Bookworm: Holiday Novels That Adults Will Enjoy

——— Your wish list to Santa is a little different this year. What you want can't always be wrapped. You want love, flowers, a quiet evening with someone special, maybe even sparklies and promises. Not the easiest things to get on a sleigh, you have to admit, so maybe you can start with these great holiday novels ....
Marconews.com

Bookworm: Your child will like ‘Clarice the Brave’

When it comes to the rough times, whom do you trust? Can you talk to your parents, and tell them what's wrong? Do you have a teacher who listens to your concerns, maybe a neighbor or grandparent, a best friend or a BFF's mom? What about bullies or those people you try hard to avoid? As in the new book “Clarice the Brave” by Lisa McMann, can you trust your enemies?
srqmagazine.com

FST Extends Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story

Due to audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces the extension of its opening Winter Mainstage production, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story by Alan Janes. One of the most popular Rock & Roll musicals of all time, Buddy tells the inspiring story of the artist’s remarkable journey to stardom and his lasting impact on popular music. Featuring over a dozen of Holly’s greatest hits, such as “Peggy Sue” and “Oh Boy,” brought to life by a cast of ten actor-musicians, Buddy is a high-energy celebration of a bespectacled kid from Texas who changed the face of Rock & Roll forever. Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story is now held over through January 8 in FST’s Gompertz Theatre. Called “Explosive” by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and “Vastly entertaining” by The Observer, Buddy is an inspiring musical that taps into Holly’s determination and courage. At the start of his career, Buddy rejected expectations that he would become a country star and instead stayed committed to creating the music he loved: Rock & Roll. He also broke barriers when he was the first white act to play the Apollo Theatre, and when he married Maria Elena Santiago, a Puerto Rican-born woman he met at the New York offices of Peer-Southern music publishing company.
Marconews.com

Bookworm: ‘Rock Concert’ will light up your eyes

“Rock Concert: An Oral History as Told by The Artists, Backstage Insiders, and Fans Who Were There”. You barely made a sound until the lights were up. And then you roared. Your favorite band was about to come onstage and you, plus 14,999 of your best friends, were makin’ some noise, ready to sing along and dance, ready to feel the bass. Read “Rock Concert” by Marc Myers, and you’ll remember the days ...
Quad

Holiday Gifts for your Favorite Bookworm

“‘Tis the damn season,” as Taylor Swift says! The time is upon us where we are all racking our brains for the best gift to give the special people in our lives. The holiday season can easily become one of stress and pressure, but fret not, for I am now presenting you with the perfect gift guide for all of the readers in your life. For bookworms, by a bookworm, this incomplete list is bound to spark some creativity and get you to check some of the names off of your holiday shopping list.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Shopping buddies for Christmas

COEUR D’ALENE — Excitement filled the aisles of Target as local children of deployed soldiers got to play Santa with the assistance of local military members. “I’m actually having fun,” 9-year-old Daniella said. “All I have left on my list is to get my dad something.”
