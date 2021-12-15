ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

St. Augustine defensive end Denis Jaquez Jr. joins best friend Duce Chestnut at Syracuse

By Josh Friedman, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Courier Post
Courier Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVshb_0dNTPJXs00

Denis Jaquez Jr. was beginning to have doubts.

St. Augustine Prep’s senior defensive end committed to Northwestern in June, however, as the Dec. 15 signing day approached, he wondered if he’d made the right decision.

He really liked the program and the coaches, but the distance from his Pennsauken home and the fact he didn’t know anybody at the school concerned him.

“I was going to be an alien out there,” he said.

More: Paulsboro football coach Glenn Howard retires after 35 years, 14 sectional titles

That’s when he reached out to his best friend, former Camden standout Duce Chestnut, who just completed his freshman season playing cornerback at Syracuse.

The two played ball together since they were kids, the only break coming in high school. They long talked about teaming up in college, so when Jaquez expressed doubts about Northwestern, Chestnut convinced him to take a trip up north.

Jaquez’s visit last Thursday convinced him to stay.

Jaquez, who was a First Team All-South Jersey and All-State selection this fall, signed with the Orange Wednesday morning, joining Millville running back and South Jersey Offensive Player of the Year LeQuint Allen as Syracuse recruits.

“I’m really happy with this decision,” Jaquez said. “I’m excited to go up there. I’ll be up there in January and ready to compete.”

More: All-South Jersey football teams for the 2021 season

Jaquez, who had a career year this season with 76 tackles, 19 for loss, 5.5 sacks, 19 hurries, 2 forced fumbles and an interception, will have an opportunity at early playing time.

“They’re not promising me anything, but I’m going to get the chance to compete and go take someone’s spot,” he said. “That’s all I need, those one or two plays to show what I really am.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbLNq_0dNTPJXs00

Jaquez believes that opportunity exists because of what Chestnut accomplished last year. Chestnut was runner-up for ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and named a freshman All-American by multiple publications.

“They showed they’re confident in a freshman,” he said. “They don’t care what age. If you can play, you can play, and Duce can play. That’s why he was on the field. If he can do it, him being from the same town I’m from, I can definitely do it.”

More: Cedar Creek is the South Jersey Football Team of the Year

Jaquez made his decision while with Chestnut last week. Jaquez and other potential recruits were being introduced to the team when Jaquez told Chestnut to announce him as a commitment.

“The whole team went crazy,” Jaquez said. They started making noise, having fun. … (Chestnut) couldn’t stop smiling.”

Jaquez doesn’t expect to either. While he enjoyed the recruiting process, it was also stressful. He’s happy it’s over, and now the real fun begins.

More: Millville's LeQuint Allen is the South Jersey Offensive Football Player of the Year

“The job’s not done,” he said. “The job hasn’t even started. Time to go off to college and go dominate, compete for a starting spot and become one of the top players in the ACC.”

Josh Friedman has produced award-winning South Jersey sports coverage for the Courier Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times for more than a decade. If you have or know of an interesting story to tell, reach out on Twitter at @JFriedman57 or via email at jfriedman2@gannettnj.com. You can also contact him at 856-486-2431. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: St. Augustine defensive end Denis Jaquez Jr. joins best friend Duce Chestnut at Syracuse

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
Person
Glenn Howard
Orlando Sentinel

Gus Malzahn plans to leave behind platform to coach UCF in Gasparilla Bowl

After suffering a fractured right tibia in his leg during a home game against Tulane, Gus Malzahn has been stuck on an elevated platform for three games. Malzahn originally said he would use crutches for at least six weeks while trying to avoid putting any weight on his leg. Previously using a golf cart to get around practice, the UCF coach appears to be ahead of schedule. “I was actually out ...
ORLANDO, FL
cbs19news

Anae out, Beck to call plays for UVA in Fenway Bowl

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae has left the program, opening the door for quarterbacks coach Jason Beck to call the plays against SMU in the Fenway Bowl. Mike Barber from the Richmond Times-Dispatch first reported the news on Saturday as UVA amps up preparation for...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#American Football#Northwestern#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Atlantic City Press

St. Augustine wins emotional season opener

OCEAN CITY — Semaj Bethea made sure an emotional season opener for the St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team turned into a successful one. The sophomore guard scored 11 points and had seven assists as the Hermits beat Lower Cape May Regional 71-58 in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game Saturday night. Jacob Bey, a 6-foot-4 junior, led Lower with 27 points and 12 rebounds.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Pope John and No. 17 St. Augustine play to a draw - Boys ice hockey recap

Robbie Myshkoff’s third period goal was the equalizer for Pope John, which played St. Augustine to a 2-2 draw in Richland. as Pope John vs. No. 17 St. Augustine. After a scoreless first period, St. Augustine took a 1-0 lead on Andrew Hall’s goal, but Pope John tied it up later in the period on Nathan Meola’s goal.
HOCKEY
sujuiceonline.com

2022 punter Max von Marburg ‘can’t wait’ to join Syracuse

One of the surprises of the 2022 early signing period for Syracuse was the Orange landing a commitment from Australian punter Max von Marburg. We spoke to him about his journey from over 10,000 miles away to Central New York on this week’s The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by SNY.tv.
SYRACUSE, NY
Atlantic City Press

Two from Lower, one from St. Augustine place at Beast of the East in Delaware

The Lower Cape May Regional, Holy Spirit and St. Augustine Prep wrestling teams traveled to University of Delaware on Saturday and Sunday to compete at the Beast of the East tournament. Lower’s Brock Zurawski and Brayden Castillo each placed seventh in their weight classes. St. Augustine’s D’Amani Almodovar went 3-3...
DELAWARE STATE
AllClemson

5 Clemson Storylines for Christmas Week

Clemson enters the second week of preparation for the Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl, but it'll be a short practice window with Christmas coming up. The Tigers will have to split getting ready for Iowa State with visiting family before the holiday and then traveling to Orlando on Thursday. They'll spend Christmas together as a team.
CLEMSON, SC
Courier Post

Courier Post

297
Followers
161
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

CourierPostOnline.com covers the latest news in South Jersey including Camden, Gloucester & Burlington Counties along with regional coverage of New Jersey.

 http://courierpostonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy