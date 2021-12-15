St. Augustine defensive end Denis Jaquez Jr. joins best friend Duce Chestnut at Syracuse

Denis Jaquez Jr. was beginning to have doubts.

St. Augustine Prep’s senior defensive end committed to Northwestern in June, however, as the Dec. 15 signing day approached, he wondered if he’d made the right decision.

He really liked the program and the coaches, but the distance from his Pennsauken home and the fact he didn’t know anybody at the school concerned him.

“I was going to be an alien out there,” he said.

That’s when he reached out to his best friend, former Camden standout Duce Chestnut, who just completed his freshman season playing cornerback at Syracuse.

The two played ball together since they were kids, the only break coming in high school. They long talked about teaming up in college, so when Jaquez expressed doubts about Northwestern, Chestnut convinced him to take a trip up north.

Jaquez’s visit last Thursday convinced him to stay.

Jaquez, who was a First Team All-South Jersey and All-State selection this fall, signed with the Orange Wednesday morning, joining Millville running back and South Jersey Offensive Player of the Year LeQuint Allen as Syracuse recruits.

“I’m really happy with this decision,” Jaquez said. “I’m excited to go up there. I’ll be up there in January and ready to compete.”

Jaquez, who had a career year this season with 76 tackles, 19 for loss, 5.5 sacks, 19 hurries, 2 forced fumbles and an interception, will have an opportunity at early playing time.

“They’re not promising me anything, but I’m going to get the chance to compete and go take someone’s spot,” he said. “That’s all I need, those one or two plays to show what I really am.”

Jaquez believes that opportunity exists because of what Chestnut accomplished last year. Chestnut was runner-up for ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and named a freshman All-American by multiple publications.

“They showed they’re confident in a freshman,” he said. “They don’t care what age. If you can play, you can play, and Duce can play. That’s why he was on the field. If he can do it, him being from the same town I’m from, I can definitely do it.”

Jaquez made his decision while with Chestnut last week. Jaquez and other potential recruits were being introduced to the team when Jaquez told Chestnut to announce him as a commitment.

“The whole team went crazy,” Jaquez said. They started making noise, having fun. … (Chestnut) couldn’t stop smiling.”

Jaquez doesn’t expect to either. While he enjoyed the recruiting process, it was also stressful. He’s happy it’s over, and now the real fun begins.

“The job’s not done,” he said. “The job hasn’t even started. Time to go off to college and go dominate, compete for a starting spot and become one of the top players in the ACC.”

