Weight loss platform Found has raised $100 million in a Series B funding round to expand its platform across the U.S., company leaders told Crunchbase News. The San Francisco-based startup also brought on a new chief medical officer, Dr. Rekha Kumar, and a chief behavioral health officer, Dr. Acacia Parks. Those new hires underscore the element of the platform that CEO Sarah Jones Simmer says sets Found apart from other weight loss-focused startups: its clinicians that can assess medical needs and prescribe medication to aid in weight loss, if needed. Found also employs full-time coaches to advise users virtually.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO