NFL

Kevin Stefanski may not coach Browns against Raiders due to COVID

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
The Cleveland Browns have had several players and staff members test positive for COVID-19 this week, and head coach Kevin Stefanski is among them. The Browns revealed in a statement on Wednesday morning that...

Larry Brown Sports

