ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

100-year-old Ann Arbor woman has danced her way through life

By Jordyn Pair
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Braxton Robinson, of Ann Arbor, has lived a long and...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ann Arbor, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News

How this Saline school nurse and her team keep kids in class during COVID pandemic

SALINE, MI - In the time it takes Karan Hervey to drive to Liberty School, the Saline Area Schools nurse has gotten three more phone calls. The district has had eight cases of COVID-19 reported on a Thursday morning as Hervey prepares to meet another member of the nursing team at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School to double team administering rapid antigen tests for a handful of students.
SALINE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy