Palm Beach County Fourth Graders To Learn About AIDS, Puberty

Puberty Program Presented By Proctor and Gamble

Promotional material from the Proctor and Gamble website dedicated to its puberty education programs.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board today is set to consider updating materials to teach fourth graders about puberty and AIDS.

In a proposal drafted by school district officials, fourth graders will be taught about puberty through the use of a powerpoint presentation created by Proctor and Gamble. On its website dedicated to the presentation, Proctor and Gamble makes it clear why the company is involved — P&G is the maker of several feminine hygiene products that may be marketed as part of the presentation. The company also sells “Old Spice” cologne and deodorant.

AIDS education will be introduced as part of the “Brain Pop” video shorts already a part of the curriculum Palm Beach County Schools.

The other topics to be covered starting in fourth grade: peer pressure, online safety, social media, acne, adolescence, growth and development.

The body-related educational programs become more involved as grade levels increase. In Eleventh grade, students will learn about “sex and consent” through a program called “Charlie Is So Cool.”

There is no date set, for now, for members to vote on the updated curriculm.

