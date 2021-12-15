Tennis match-fixing: Six Moroccan men banned for multiple offences
BBC
5 days ago
One Moroccan tennis player has been banned for life and five others have received lengthy suspensions and fines after being found guilty of a variety of match-fixing charges. The sanctions come after an investigation by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), which concluded the men had all violated the rules...
STOCKHOLM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Former Leeds United winger Pawel Cibicki has been convicted of offences related to match-fixing by a court of appeal in Sweden after it overturned an earlier district court ruling. The 27-year-old, who was on the books at Elland Road from 2017 to 2020 but often...
Colombia's first division opened an investigation into possible match-fixing on Monday, two days after a scandal over promotion caused widespread indignation in the South American nation. Second-tier club Llaneros played Union Magdalena at home on Saturday and were leading 1-0 until the 95th minute, when the visitors scored twice in...
The 2021 tennis season was a mix of a lot of expectations, let-downs, and jaw-dropping statistics. The young competed with the old, the top of the game competed with the ones looking to topple them from their top spots. overall, it was a fun-filled ride which is now almost at its end.
Andy Murray was denied a third Mubadala World Tennis Championship title after a straight-sets defeat to Andrey Rublev in the final of the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi Murray had beaten old rival Rafael Nadal on Friday to book a showdown against world number five Rublev but the 2009 and 2015 champion lost the first set before slipping 4-2 down in the second.The Scot won three games in a row and although he was unable to force a decider as Rublev claimed a 6-4 7-6 (2) victory, Murray can reflect on an encouraging week having beaten British compatriot Dan...
Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
Emma Raducanu’s stunning run on her first appearance at the US Open finished in glorious fashion as she became Britain’s first female singles Grand Slam champion for 44 years, beating Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the final.’The teenager had already made waves with a dominant victory over Shelby Rogers, becoming the youngest British player to reach the last eight in New York in the Open era in the process, where she also beat Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic.Raducanu was an unknown wildcard at the All England Club, ranked world number 338, and had only just completed...
Comments / 0