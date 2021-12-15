ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dataiku Names Two Industry Leaders in Marketing and Finance to Board of Directors

By Globe Newswire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElissa Fink and Peter Campbell join board of directors to help steer strategic initiatives for the company and its customers through the rapid adoption of Everyday AI by business users. Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, today announced two new appointments to its board of directors — Elissa Fink...

Respond Flow, The Compliance Focused SMS Platform, Announces Rebrand to Volt

Rebrand to Volt reinforces mission to help customers adapt to and leverage the future of clean, brand-safe texting. Respond Flow, the only SMS platform built on the backbone of compliance, today announced it has changed its name to Volt. Launched in 2019, Respond Flow was founded to help companies manage the complexities of large-scale text messaging and confidently connect 1-on-1 with customers.
Talon Outdoor and Stagwell (STGW) Expand Capabilities and Global Presence in data-driven Out-of-Home Advertising

Stagwell Inc. and Stagwell Media Network announced a strategic partnership with leading out-of-home (OOH) media specialist Talon to accelerate global growth in OOH advertising. Talon joins Stagwell’s network to expand their collective global presence in offering smarter, data-driven, and creative-led OOH planning, buying, and proprietary technologies to advertisers. With...
ComplySci Announces Shannon Seastead as Chief Marketing Officer and Bill Mahoney as Chief Customer Officer

Veteran Marketing and Customer Success Leaders Position RegTech Provider for Continued Growth and Expansion. ComplySci, the leading provider of regulatory technology and compliance solutions for financial and professional services companies, recently announced their new executive leaders: Chief Marketing Officer, Shannon Seastead, and Chief Customer Officer, Bill Mahoney. Both executives join ComplySci as accomplished industry veterans with exceptional track records of success that will accelerate the company’s growth, bringing to market one of the most comprehensive solutions serving the entirety of the compliance journey.
Derek T. Kan Named to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) announced that Derek T. Kan recently joined the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Kan, age 43, currently leads business operations and strategy for Deliverr Inc., a startup focused on e-commerce fulfillment. Previously, he held a number of high-level positions in the Federal government, including as Deputy Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget and as Under Secretary at the U.S. Department of Transportation, where he served as a principal advisor to the Secretary and spearheaded initiatives involving technology and innovation in the transportation sector. He has also been announced as a nominee to serve on the bipartisan United States Postal Service Board of Governors. Prior to his recent public service, Mr. Kan held various positions focused on emerging technologies, including as the General Manager for Lyft and Director of Strategy for GenapSys, a technology company focused on advancing genomic sequencing research.
Mediaocean to Host “The Mediaocean Retreat” during CES 2022, a Two-Day Thought Leadership Program Featuring Top Brands, Agencies, and Media Executives

Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has released the agenda and speaker line-up for its inaugural two-day “Mediaocean Retreat,” co-produced in partnership with Beet.TV and The Room. The new event, taking place on January 5 and 6 during the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), will feature dynamically-cast...
Cybersecurity Marketing Society Releases First Annual 2021 State of Cybersecurity Marketing Report

Report shares data and insights to overcome marketing challenges in cybersecurity, and serves as launching point for new cybersecurity marketer crowdsourced salary tool. The Cybersecurity Marketing Society announces its first, annual, groundbreaking State of Cybersecurity Marketing Report aimed at helping cybersecurity marketers uncover critical insights in marketing trends, growth strategies, and career paths.
AdTheorent Highlights Achievements Since Mid-Year 2021

AdTheorent Holding Company, LLC, a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers, and MCAP Acquisition Corporation (“MCAP”) (Nasdaq: MACQ), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe Capital”), today provided an update on AdTheorent’s continued momentum since the announcement of its transaction. AdTheorent is consistently recognized as a leader in its industry and over the past four months it has seen extremely strong business momentum (49% year-over-year growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2021) and has maintained its “Rule of 50+” company status. During the period, AdTheorent also raised its full-year 2021 guidance twice and won multiple awards, in addition to its other impressive achievements.
Comscore Announces Acquisition of Leading Social Media & Technology Provider Shareablee

Integrated offering to create world’s most complete view of consumer engagement and reach across digital platforms. Comscore, a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, announced that it has acquired Shareablee, an industry-leading marketing analytics and measurement company in the social media space. With the acquisition, which closed on December 16, 2021, Comscore plans to expand its Media Metrix® and Video Metrix® currencies to include Shareablee’s social media engagement and video insights, which will bridge the industry gap of traditional digital and social measurement services that exists today.
Pilgrim Media Group Promotes Development Execs Including Tom Huffman To Chief Creative Officer

The Ultimate Surfer producer Pilgrim Media Group has promoted a trio of execs in its development division. The Lionsgate-backed company has handed promotions to Tom Huffman, who has been upped to Chief Creative Officer, Lauren Lemieux upped to VP and Head of Development and SVP, Original Content Scott Eldridge has had his duties expanded to include true-crime. The company, which also makes series including Ghost Hunters and Street Outlaws, has also promoted Michael Dunn to Executive Director of Development, Christian Navarrete to Director of Development, Lauren Mickle to Coordinator and Cara Groom joined the group from Lionsgate as Director of Development. Huffman and Eldridge...
Rokt CEO on $325M Fundraise, Maximizing Retail Data & Upcoming IPO

E-commerce data platform Rokt is prepping for an IPO as it comes off of a $325 million Series E fundraise, and CEO Bruce Buchanan joined Cheddar to discuss the future of his company. He explained how Rokt uses data science to optimize the consumer experience with their clients and discussed the goal to go public in 2023. "We're at a size and scale now where it's important we can give liquidity to investors, we can use the public markets to attract more talent, and we can use the public markets also to go on and acquire more businesses," he said. "We think it's about time that we do list."
Jitterbit Names Singu Srinivas SVP and General Manager

Veteran Tech Executive to Lead the Company’s North American Commercial Operations. Jitterbit, the API transformation company, announced it has named Singu Srinivas senior vice president and general manager, effective immediately. With over two decades of experience leading and advising both Fortune 500 and high-growth technology businesses, Srinivas will take charge of the company’s North America commercial operations, including eBridge Connections, which Jitterbit acquired in May 2021.
Optinose Announces Two New Members to Board of Directors

YARDLEY, PA — Optinose (NASDAQ: OPTN) announced its Board of Directors recently named Drs. Eric Bednarski and Kyle Dempsey as new directors. Eric and Kyle currently serve as Partners at MVM Partners LLP (MVM), a growth equity firm that has invested in innovative, high-growth healthcare businesses since 1997. With teams in Boston and London, MVM has a successful track record of investing across most healthcare sub-sectors, including: medical technology, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, contract research and manufacturing, and digital health.
Bright Data Announces New Vice President Of Compliance & Ethics, Rony Shalit

Bright Data, the global industry leader in making public web data accessible to all, has today announced the appointment of Rony Shalit as VP of Compliance & Ethics. In his new role at Bright Data, Shalit will lead the company’s extensive global compliance and ethics team, continuing to serve the company’s customers and partners with best-in-class compliance-driven practices to ensure they continue receiving reliable, quality-focused web data.
Amperity Awarded Two Comparably Awards for Culture, Leadership

Leading customer data platform’s accolades include Best Company Culture and Best CEO. Amperity, the leading customer data platform (CDP) for consumer brands, announced it has won two Comparably Awards for Q4 2021: one for “Best Company Culture” and another for Amperity’s CEO and co-founder, Kabir Shahani, who was recognized as one of the “Best CEOs.”
Fuel Cycle Named Best Company for Diversity by Comparably

Fuel Cycle’s second consecutive award as a Best Company for Diversity emphasizes the importance and strength of an inclusive and diverse workplace. Fuel Cycle Inc., the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies, today announced it has been recognized by the Comparably Awards as one of the 2021 Best Companies for Diversity for the second year in a row. This marks the ninth time since the start of 2020 that Fuel Cycle has been recognized by Comparably, including yesterday’s announcement of Fuel Cycle as a Best Company for Women.
SourceDay Hires Supply Chain Veteran Sarah Scudder as Chief Marketing Officer

SourceDay, the supply chain performance software that bridges the gap between the ERP and supplier networks, today announced Sarah Scudder has joined the company as chief marketing officer (CMO). Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Matt Whiteway, Chief Commercial Officer at Infinity. “I have been working with and in procurement...
Increasing Focus on Advancing Digital Customer Experience (CX) Transformation for Brands Boosts European Outsourcing Industry

CX outsourcers can positively affect the customer journey, helping brands deliver a consistent and appropriate digital experience. Personalization, 24/7 availability, and support through digital channels should enable most brands to keep up with changes in customer behavior. According to Frost & Sullivan, the European outsourcing industry’s focus on improving the conversational customer experience has significantly boosted pandemic recovery, with CX outsourcing revenues expected to grow by 10.1% this year.
Hallmark names a media exec to its board of directors

Hallmark Cards, Inc. has named media executive Pauline Fischer as a new member of its board of directors. Fischer has held executive roles at Netflix and Paramount Pictures and since 2018 has led the content strategy consultancy and production company PMF Media Group, Inc. Hallmark's business portfolio includes Crown Media...
DecisionLink Named in Gartner Report

DecisionLink, the leader in secure, SaaS-based Customer Value Management solutions that simplify and automate business value conversations at all stages of the customer journey, today announces that in our opinion the company’s incredible momentum continues to expand and grow as evidenced by DecisionLink’s mention in the recent Gartner report, Use Value Management to Assess and Convey Value to Buyers and Customers, by David Yockelson.
