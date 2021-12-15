New Year, New Customer Journey: Insightly Releases New Data & Tips to Help Companies Thrive in 2022

Powerful new analytics software, Juniper Square Insights, optimizes fundraising; automated, investor-ready Asset Reports deliver property summaries within seconds. Juniper Square, the leading provider of investment management solutions for commercial real estate (CRE), announced the launch of two new product offerings, Juniper Square Insights and Asset Reports, that provide powerful analytics and streamlined reporting to GPs to enhance investor operations. Juniper Square Insights (preview video) is an industry-first business intelligence tool that transforms data into actionable insights, enabling investment managers to optimize fundraising, inform strategy and better allocate resources with data-driven decisions. Providing investors with a professional and complete asset reporting experience, Asset Reports address LP needs for transparency, standardization and immediacy of information, while streamlining workflow for GPs. Technology solutions are delivering measurable impact for the CRE industry, with GPs who utilize Juniper Square reporting average capital commitments twice as large as those who aren’t, and capital closings 40% faster at an average of 22 weeks versus 36 weeks.
