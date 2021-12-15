ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Christmas Tree Auction to support nine local nonprofits

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
Public can bid on the trees, including all décor on them and all gifts under them, with all proceeds going to the non-profit organization

– The Templeton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and volunteers are planning a community event to bring both residents and visitors together on quaint Main Street to celebrate the holidays, on Saturday Dec. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and will start on the south end of Main Street at 8th Street, at the American Legion Hall, where children can meet Santa, parents can shop at the craft fair (over 30 local vendors already confirmed, great for last minute gifts) and families can enjoy a visit with Santa and the first of nine decorated trees, being auctioned off to support local non-profits.

Nine local businesses have selected nine local non-profits and then “adopted” a Christmas tree, which will be decorated by the adopting business, and auctioned off as a benefit to the non-profit. Home Depot and Armet’s Landscaping donated the live Christmas trees.

The auction is live online all this week at www.charityauction.bid/treeauction2021 and will close Dec 18 at 7 p.m. sharp. Potential bidders can view the trees, register and then place bids, at the site. All trees will be on display along Main Street at local businesses and the auction will close that evening, to allow for last minute bidding at the event. Winning bidders will take home the entire tree, with all décor and gifts, and the non-profit organization will get 100-percent of the auction proceeds.

The following businesses adopted a tree, decorated it and selected the non-profit to benefit from the winning bid:

  • Templeton Chamber of Commerce benefiting Coats for Kids
  • Armet’s Landscaping benefiting Templeton Middle School PTO
  • Umpqua Bank benefiting Templeton Recreation Foundation
  • 15C Wine Bar benefiting Art 4 Children
  • Martinelli Landscape Construction benefiting Templeton High School Drama Boosters
  • Amy & Jaime’s Place benefiting Must! Charities
  • Jordan Traub, Realtor, Merrill & Assoc. benefiting Templeton Community Library Association
  • Kitchenette benefiting CASA of SLO County
  • Templeton Mercantile benefiting Family Care Network

The Templeton Chamber of Commerce invites the north county community and visitors to enjoy a family friendly, fun and free “Christmas On Main Street” this December 18 from 4-7 p.m. and encourages everyone to support the auction with a bid on one of these beautiful trees and all the valuable gifts that come with each of them.

To learn more about the event, and/or how to participate in it, contact Sarah Maggelet at (805) 440-5418 or sarah@applynx.com.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
