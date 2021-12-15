ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Woman Killed In Minnesota Wreck Involving SUV/Pickup Truck

By Kim David
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 5 days ago
The sheriff’s office says the preliminary investigation indicates a pickup truck crashed head-on with an SUV. The woman...

Related
Kat Kountry 105

Holy Cow! Watch As A Semi-Truck Sideswiped A Wisconsin State Trooper’s Vehicle

A Wisconsin State Trooper is thanking his lucky stars that he was not injured or killed when a semi-truck sideswiped his vehicle as he was pulled over on the side of the road on I-94 in Dane County Wisconsin. A police vehicle caught the video of the other cruiser getting hit by the semi-truck driving out of the left lane and onto the shoulder where the car was parked.
WISCONSIN STATE
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Kat Kountry 105

Two Women Injured in Collision Near Pine Island

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two women were transported to St. Mary's hospital yesterday with injuries suffered in a traffic crash several miles west of Pine Island. The State Patrol says the crash was reported just after 4:30 PM along Highway 57 at the intersection with Goodhue County Road. Officials reported that 25-year-old Savanna Smith of Kenyon was driving west on a County Road when her SUV collided with a car traveling south on Highway 57. The other driver was identified as 35-year-old Stefani Jones of Madison Wisconsin.
PINE ISLAND, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Blue Earth County Crash Kills 67-Year Old Elysian Woman Thursday Afternoon

A car vs semi collision in Blue Earth County Thursday afternoon killed a 67-year-old Elysian woman. The crash was reported by the Minnesota State Patrol at 2:07PM Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 67-year-old woman from Elysian was driving in a 2007 Ford Taurus southbound on 627th Ave in Pemberton when it collided with a Kenworth semi-truck/trailer that was northbound on Highway 83.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Hastings Man Charged With Burning Body of Overdose Victim

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Hastings man has been charged in connection with the discovery of burned human remains in a Hastings Park in July. Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena today announced a 33-year-old Timothy Otto has been charged with second-degree arson and a felony count of interference with a dead body. His conditional bail has been set at $150,000.
HASTINGS, MN
#Suv#Olympics#Traffic Accident
Kat Kountry 105

Hennepin County Sheriff Admits to DUI Charge

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson has pleaded guilty to drunk driving. The Sheriff issued a press release today that indicates he entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor DUI charge in Douglas County Court. The charge stems from a rollover crash in the early hours of December 8 when Hutchinson suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries when he lost control of his Hennepin County-owned vehicle while driving on I-94 near Alexandria.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

UPDATE: State Patrol Confirms Fatality In Pine Island Crash

Pine Island, MN (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed at least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Pine Island. The crash happened around 8:00 am Wednesday on northbound Highway 52 between Oronoco and Pine Island and involved two semi-trucks, a commercial truck and three passenger vehicles.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Stewartville May Be In The Dark Until Friday – Or Longer

Oronoco, MN (KROC AM News) - Oronoco-based People’s Energy Cooperative is still experiencing widespread power outages throughout its southeast Minnesota service territory due to Wednesday’s storm. Stewartville was especially hard hit and the co-op says because of extensive and severe damage, customers in the city “should expect to...
ORONOCO, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Canadian Fugitive Sentenced on Firearms Charge in Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Canadian citizen is headed to a US federal prison for the next 68 months for unlawful possession of firearms. Court records indicate 30-year-old Mazamil Addow entered a guilty plea in July to a charge of aiding and abetting firearm possession by aliens. He was arrested in January following a traffic stop in northwestern Minnesota that led to the seizure of nearly 70 firearms, numerous pistol magazines, and 15 high-capacity magazines.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Where’s Daryl? The Ground Search Ends For 2021 For Missing Northfield Man

It's been more than two months since Daryl Budenski was last seen. That's more than 70 days ago. A recent post to a social media page about his disappearance stated that with the snow, the ground search for Daryl is all but done for this year. But that doesn't mean people should forget about him. There are still some things you can do, to help aid in the search for Daryl as we enter into the winter months.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

