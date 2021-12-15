Nearly Forty Percent of Advertising Professionals Plan to Leave Their Jobs Within Two Years
Complexity, Job Satisfaction and Automation Highlight the Digital Media Trends Revealed in Advertiser Perceptions and Basis Technologies Joint Study. Basis Technologies, a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, announced commissioned research showing that 38% of advertising professionals plan to leave their jobs within...martechseries.com
Comments / 0