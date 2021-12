Electric car tax credits are the hot new collectible of the 21st century. But, before claiming one, it’s vital to understand their basic functionalities. On October 3, 2008, then-president George Bush signed H.R. 1424 into law. After his signing, it became Public Law 110-343, which included the Energy Improvement and Extension Act of 2008. In this act, a $7,500 tax credit was made available for new EVs sold with a battery pack of at least 12kWh and a weight of under 8,500 lbs. For plug-in hybrids, like the Chevrolet Volt, included were a base $2,500 credit and an additional $417 per kilowatt-hour above 4kWh. Once the sum of the additional battery capacity above 4kWh and the base $2,500 amounted to $7,500, no more credit would be allotted.

BUYING CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO