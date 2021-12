These booster shots can be a bit hard to come by. I remember when the first round of vaccines came around. After having to wait through all the various age groups to get their shots, the next hurdle was just trying to get an appointment. I think from the time I started looking around until I confirmed my first shot, was a few weeks. And then a few more weeks until I actually got stuck in the arm.

BANGOR, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO