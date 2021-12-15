Shawe Memorial High School senior Lina Leatherman has been named Jefferson County’s 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar
Community Foundation of Madison and Jefferson County Announces 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Recipient. Shawe Memorial High School senior Lina Leatherman has been named Jefferson County's 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership. Lina will receive the Lilly
