If songs could talk to each other — particularly if they originated from the same group of musicians — I wonder how they'd all get along. Take the tunes from the catalog of REO Speedwagon, for example. I can't imagine that "Golden Country," "Ridin' the Storm Out," "Keep Pushing" and "157 Riverside Avenue" would have much to say to "Can't Fight This Feeling," "Keep On Loving You," "Take It On the Run" and "Time for Me to Fly." In fact, I suspect the former batch of songs would love to mercilessly beat the latter group into a bloody pile of the very goo from whence they sprang to begin with.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO