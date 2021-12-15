Ben Affleck Opened Up About The Decision To Rekindle His Relationship With Jennifer Lopez After 17 Years And Said He Didn’t Want To Do Anything “Painful Or Destructive” To His Children

The singer was bundled up, as he went out for dinner in New York City with his gorgeous girlfriend Madu Nicola. Marc Anthony looked like he was trying to keep a low profile, while out and about in New York. He and his girlfriend Madu Nicola had a night on the town on Thursday December 9, as they walked arm-in-arm together. Madu looked absolutely smitten by the 53-year-old Grammy-winner in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The night out was three months after the couple made their debut at the Billboard Latin Music awards in September.

