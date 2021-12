It's been several years since there's been an acquisition involving two current companies on Industrial Distribution's Big 50 List, but it was bound to happen sooner or later. On Dec. 16, Genuine Parts Co. — the parent company of MRO parts distributor Motion (formerly Motion Industries) — announced that it has reached a deal for Motion to acquire Kaman Distribution Group from private investment firm Littlejohn & Co. for approximately $1.3 billion. The deal is expected to close in 2022's first quarter.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO