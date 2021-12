Whether you want to refresh your wardrobe for the upcoming year or want to find the perfect gift for your fashionable friend, shop local at these trendy boutiques. Any shop filled with Hunter Bell’s “grandmillennial” patchwork coats and prairie-luxe frocks, Clare V.’s poppy crossbodies, and Ulla Johnson’s ultra-sleek wide belts is a store worth shopping. Its airy aesthetic puts the spotlight on the style (even upscale sweatshirts, like a puff-sleeved purple version from Sea, look ready for their big moment), and the helpful staff will help you find your perfect fit. The same can be said for sister spot The Shoe Hive. It’s just down the block and keeps you well-heeled in everything from how-are-sneakers-this-expensive Golden Goose to affordable Sam Edelman pumps. 301 Cameron St. (The Hive); 127 S. Fairfax St. (The Shoe Hive), Alexandria —K.S.

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO