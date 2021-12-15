ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMA wants Apple and Google to open up mobile ecosystem

By Cliff Saran,
Computer Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe interim report from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) that looks at mobile ecosystems has found that Apple and Google exercise a “vice-like grip” on mobile devices. The CMA has provisionally found that Apple and Google have been able to leverage their market power to create...

www.computerweekly.com

