Brave is a good privacy-based web browser and a solid alternative to Mozilla Firefox. Not too long ago the company did something the folks at Mozilla are finding difficult to do, and that is to get rid of Google Search as the default search engine. The company decided to create its own search engine called Brave Search, which was quite surprising. Many of us expected the company to adopt DuckDuckGo as the default search engine, but instead, the developers went on and did their own thing, and that’s fine by us.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO