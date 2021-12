Hilaria Baldwin reveals her husband Alec was hilariously rude while she gave birth to one of the couple's children. On her Instagram story, Hilaria shares the actor actually told her to quiet down as she was in the middle of labor delivering their son, Rafael. "Alec shushed me while I was in labor with Rafa … He was on the phone 'Shush! Can you keep it down,'" she recalled, per Daily Mail. "The moment he said it, he realized he sounded like an a–– and he cowered."

