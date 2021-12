Amazon Prime Video has released a "news" clip set in the world of The Boys, giving fans their first look at Nick Weschler as Blue Hawk, a character set to be introduced in the series' upcoming third season. This comes not long after another Super, Laurie Holden's Crimson Countess, got a similar reveal. The pair will join the cast of the fan-favorite series alongside Supernatural's Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, a goof on Marvel's Captain America, and in fact both Soldier Boy and Crimson Countess is a riff on Scarlett Witch. Both of them appear in the comics on a team making fun of The Avengers in The Boys miniseries Payback.

